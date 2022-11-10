The city of Santa Fe’s annual Veterans Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday on the downtown Plaza.
Santa Fe High School's Naval Junior ROTC will conduct a presentation of colors, among other activities, and the Northern New Mexico Quilt Guild will present a commemorative quilt to honor a veteran attendee. The Santa Fe Concert Band will perform after presentations by several speakers.
Coffee, breakfast burritos and American flag pins will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.
Hours of operation for many government agencies and financial institutions will be affected by the holiday.
Federal, city and county government nonemergency offices, including Santa Fe municipal recreation centers and libraries, will be closed.
City of Santa Fe buses will operate on a Saturday service schedule.
Courts will be closed.
Rail Runner Express commuter train service will follow the Saturday service schedule.
The North Central Regional Transit District's Blue Buses will suspend service. The exception is the 255 Mountain Trail bus to the Santa Fe ski area.
Santa Fe National Forest lands will be open to the public, although administrative offices will be closed.
Santa Fe Public Schools will be open.
The U.S. Postal Service will suspend regular service.