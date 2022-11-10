The city of Santa Fe’s annual Veterans Day celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Friday on the downtown Plaza.

Santa Fe High School's Naval Junior ROTC will conduct a presentation of colors, among other activities, and the Northern New Mexico Quilt Guild will present a commemorative quilt to honor a veteran attendee. The Santa Fe Concert Band will perform after presentations by several speakers.

Coffee, breakfast burritos and American flag pins will be available to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community