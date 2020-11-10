ANGEL FIRE — A brisk and unrelenting wind provided a poignant background to a burial at the new Angel Fire State Veterans Cemetery.
U.S. Army veteran Frank Chacon clutched a silver crucifix in his left hand as he used his right hand to sprinkle dirt in the earthen hole encasing the memorial urn of his wife, Frances.
"I love you. I miss you," he said, his eyes full of tears.
Nearby, his son, Derrick Chacon, an active U.S. Army soldier, watched as his father bid his mother goodbye. The younger Chacon said his mother, a longtime employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Albuquerque, deserved to be honored like a warrior.
"This is where Mom wanted to be," he said. "She always loved the serenity of the mountains, nature and the freedom it brought. For her, this is a place of liberation, not interment."
The Angel Fire site is the third of four planned state cemeteries designed to ensure New Mexico's veterans — as well as their spouses and dependents — have a place to rest in peace, said Edward Mendez, who oversees these facilities for the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services.
The state runs veterans cemeteries in Gallup and Fort Stanton as well. It is planning another one in Carlsbad, with groundbreaking slated to start in 2023-24, Mendez said. The state facilities offer much-needed relief to national cemeteries like those in Santa Fe and Fort Bayard, which are quickly filling to capacity.
Mendez said having other burial options for veterans is critical, particularly as soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen— and their family members — from the Vietnam era begin to age. Though Angel Fire is best known for its striking Vietnam veterans memorial, the new cemetery is open to all veterans.
"These are the people who fought for us, who died for us," Mendez said, gesturing to the 28 gravesites already occupied in the Angel Fire cemetery, which opened without fanfare in July. "This is where they can be honored forever."
The pressure on more established veterans cemeteries is real: Santa Fe National Cemetery has about 10 more years' capacity to handle casket and in-ground cremations, said Oliver Villalobos, interim director. It has about 20 years' capacity for columbaria interments, or urns in the wall.
Villalobos said the state's other federally operated veterans cemetery, in Fort Bayard, has at least 20 years' capacity for burials and urns. Albuquerque is slated to be the site of the next national cemetery, sometime before 2030.
State-run veterans cemeteries rely on grant funding from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration, which oversees federal national cemeteries.
The state cemeteries have been strategically located to ensure loved ones don't have to travel too far to visit a gravesite.
"We don't want any dependent family member to have to drive more than 100 miles one way to see one of their loved ones buried," Mendez said. The National Cemetery Administration considers 75 miles to be a "reasonable" distance to travel, according to its website.
Frank Chacon, who lives in Bosque Farms, figures he drove 180 miles one way to see his wife interred last week. He doesn't care about the distance. Frances Chacon was from nearby Taos, and both of them wanted to be interred in Angel Fire because of its rural beauty.
"What better place than here?" he said, looking up at three banners — the American flag, New Mexico's colors and the POW-MIA flag — waving above him. "It's not too far to go to visit her."
Mendez said he has heard some concerns about Angel Fire — located more than 90 miles northeast of Santa Fe and more than 150 miles from Albuquerque — being a bit too remote for some.
"It has been an issue," he said. "But if someone was living in Jal and chose to be buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery, that would be an issue, too."
Angel Fire's snowy winters could put off travelers in the winter months, he acknowledged.
"For a visitation, that could be a factor," he said. "If I lived in Roswell, I would rather drive to Fort Stanton for a visit. But wintertime is wintertime, wherever you live in the state. You can get snow in Gallup, in Santa Fe, even down south."
Still, Angel Fire's beauty — and its touching Vietnam memorial — make it attractive to some.
"In this corner of the state, it's perfect," said Chuck Hasford, a Vietnam-era Air Force veteran who lives in Angel Fire. "I don't think it's that big of an inconvenience. In New Mexico, you have to travel to go anywhere. It's a serene site, and the location far exceeds any thought that it should be located somewhere else."
Hasford's longtime Air Force buddy Darrel Fugett was the first veteran interred at the cemetery. He died just about a year ago, Hasford said, and chose to be cremated. Fugett kept his friend's ashes in an urn for months, waiting for Angel Fire to open so he could lay him to rest there.
He drove to the site before it was officially opened and asked the staff members there if he could get Fugett a slot.
"I've got him sitting in the passenger seat," he told them, referring to the urn. Officials obligated, and Fugett's interment took place July 27.
The Angel Fire facility is moving into the second phase of a five-phase construction period. Over time, it can house the remains of thousands, Mendez said. For now, it has about 500 spots, a combination of crypts, gravesites and crematorium spaces in both the ground and a nearby wall.
It also houses a columbarium wall to honor those who are missing in action or at sea.
Since 1978, the National Cemetery Administration has awarded more than $900 million in state grants, spokesman Les' A. Melnyk wrote in an email. To date, New Mexico has received about $15.3 million in grants to build the three state cemeteries, with Angel Fire getting $3.2 million.
Mendez observed more people are choosing to be cremated these days — perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic, which necessitates gatherings of no more than five at a gravesite for a ceremony. People also may be willing to keep their loved ones in cremation urns in their homes until the time comes to hold a larger celebration of their lives, he said.
Frank Chacon said he and his wife knew long before the pandemic that they wanted to be cremated. He said once her gravestone is erected, he will begin planning regular visits.
"The only way I will ever leave Bosque Farms is when I have to come here for good, and I'm ready to come here now," he said, still fighting back tears as mourners in small groups of three and four visited his wife's grave.
Regardless of whether they're operated by the state or feds, Derrick Chacon said veterans cemeteries offer more than just a final resting place for those who served and their loved ones.
"They're a meeting place for all branches of the military to come together," he said. "Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines. Why not come together at the end in interment and fellowship?"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.