Stella Vigil Lavadie had 101 years worth of smiles on her face as the banner honoring her military service waved at motorists passing by the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Thursday.

Looking at the image of her younger self in uniform on a Hometown Heroes banner — the first to go up in a new round of banner installations sponsored by the state — the centenarian U.S. Women’s Air Corps veteran said, “I never thought I would see something this beautiful.”

It brought back memories — of her father, Abel Vigil, who joined the U.S. Army during World War I, and of the United States calling her to serve in World War II. Those recollections made her smile, not cry, as those around her applauded her service and the banner.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community