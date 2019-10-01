More than half a century after flying home from Vietnam, Patrick Toal remained a warrior. Cancer was the enemy.
He’s had lung, bladder, kidney, prostate and bone cancer. Days and then years became a fight for his life. He would beat one cancer only to be diagnosed with another.
Toal, 75, phoned me in April, thinking I might want to write a column about the difficulties military veterans have in obtaining treatment for service-connected illnesses. He didn’t want any publicity for himself, but I decided he was the story.
I didn’t care to recount statistics from a bland bureaucracy, not when I had access to a veteran who would put a human face on the aging soldiers of the Vietnam War.
Toal had just been diagnosed with his most recent illness: late-stage bone cancer. His hands hurt so much he had difficulty holding a steering wheel, but he insisted on driving to the newspaper office for our interviews.
What was clear from the start is that he didn’t like talking about himself. He had been a clerk and a gunner on an Army helicopter crew for a total of 12 months in 1965 and 1966.
“I did nothing heroic. Not once did I even have to pull the trigger,” he said.
This did not mean he was protected from the dangers of war.
His service in Vietnam came during the stretch when U.S. forces dropped the herbicide Agent Orange on jungles and farmland that enemy soldiers needed for camouflage and food.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs had long since stopped debating whether Agent Orange caused cancer or how much exposure was necessary for a former service member to receive care paid for by the public. Still, registration and paperwork snags had caused a lapse in Toal’s coverage.
“If it’s happening to me, it’s happening to others,” he said.
I wrote about his case, and it was resolved soon after. We continued talking anyway.
If I asked how he was feeling, he would change the subject. He never complained.
Toal phoned me a couple of times with tips on what might be another veteran’s troubles in obtaining medical care. Other times, he ventured to topics he knew would interest me.
Toal, who spent part of his youth in Appleton, Wis., learned I’m a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This led him to tell me stories about Appleton native Rocky Bleier, who was drafted into the Army in 1968, his rookie year with the Steelers.
In today’s all-volunteer Army, professional athletes and everyone else can stay clear of war zones. Bleier landed in combat.
During a firefight outside Chu Lai, South Vietnam, an enemy bullet tore into Bleier’s left thigh. More than a hundred pieces of shrapnel from a grenade slashed his legs and mangled his right foot. Doctors saved the foot but told Bleier he would never play football again.
I knew the rest of the story well. Even so, Toal enjoyed telling it, and I liked hearing it from him. He recounted how Bleier refused to accept the prognosis, worked to get himself back into top shape and became an important player on four Steelers teams that won the Super Bowl.
Implicit in all this was that Toal wouldn’t quit, either. He said a doctor told him he had two to four years to live. He would make the best of whatever time remained.
But his health declined while I was away on a recent vacation. He’s in Santa Fe Care Center now.
His oldest sister, Su Zanne Toal-Maas, has arrived in town from Washington state. She told me he is divorced and has no children. With effort, he can speak in a whisper. Toal brightened, she said, when the love of his life, Sandra Nelson, flew in from St. Augustine, Fla.
Toal-Maas supplied other information, too. She said Toal was the only boy in a family with six daughters. He took pride in his Irish heritage, devoured books with a scholar’s zeal and has so many buddies that on Sunday she listened to 43 voice messages seeking information about him.
Toal could have avoided service in Vietnam. He was stationed with an Army unit in Germany, soft duty in the 1960s. He volunteered to go to Vietnam.
All those years ago, before Toal decided to become a salesman for media companies, he thought he might want to make a career of military service.
He believed he should know what war was like based on something besides television newscasts.
Toal learned all about it. He just never liked to dwell on the bad parts of life.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.