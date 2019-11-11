From West Texas with love, Glen Bright and the former Brenda Evans drove to Santa Fe from Abilene last week, making a stop in Tucumcari for a marriage license. On Monday afternoon, the couple married in the shadows of the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
“Santa Fe is a very spiritual and real place. That feels like part of the culture here,” Brenda Bright said. “We just thought, ‘What a beautiful place to come and get married.’ ”
Bright, 74, said he and Evans, 70, met online in March and were engaged in June in Abilene before marrying on Veterans Day.
“I was single for 25 years. I got online and sort of made a leap of faith,” Glen Bright said in a Texas twang. “We are old souls with similar backgrounds growing up on farms and a shared love for life. Everything just fell into place for us.”
Glen Bright said he spent 27 years in the Army in Vietnam, Germany, Korea and at the Pentagon before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He said Monday’s holiday was also his late parents’ 75th wedding anniversary — a day he plans not to forget.
“I’m hoping this way, with my parents anniversary and Veterans Day and now my anniversary on the same day, that I will never forget our anniversary,” Bright said.
