Recent and shocking discoveries of the bodies of Native American children buried on the grounds of boarding schools in Canada and the United States have sent reverberations of concern and outrage throughout the land.
New Mexico has its own dark history of Native American boarding schools. At least nine operated in the mid- to late 1800s into the 20th century. These were not the schools of the East Coast, where wealthy families sent children to get a good education and learn the ways of the elite. These were institutions of forced assimilation.
At New Mexico’s Indian schools, Native American children of Navajo, Ute, Apache and other nations were taken from their homes, torn from their loving families and from the arms of parents who nurtured them. They were stripped from cultures that were here thousands of years before Europeans arrived — long before there ever was a United States of America.
While teaching did occur, so did abuse. Physical and psychological trauma were common. The erasure of Native culture in the form of beatings for expressing Native cultural attributes and punishment for speaking Native languages permeated the boarding schools. “Removing the Indian” from the children was paramount. One can only suspect it was considered too late for the elders, so targeting the youth was the primary solution to achieving the goal of getting rid of the “Indian problem.”
Yet, before the American system of Indian schools, there were the Spanish Catholic missions. The missions in New Mexico were established by the Catholic order of Franciscans in the early 1600s. The primary purpose of the missions was the Christianization and education of the Puebloan people in the ways of the Spanish. There also was an underlying goal of assimilation — turning the Native people of New Mexico into subjects of the
Spanish monarchy.
The more benign method of conversion and cultural education included the use of music and musical instruments to teach the Pueblo Indians the Catholic liturgy in Latin. Ideally, the priest would learn the Native language to facilitate evangelization. Some priests learned; some did not. This led to confusion and even antagonistic events at the Pueblo missions.
The negative impact on Puebloan and later Navajo, Apache, Comanche and other nations cannot be overstated. The cultural devastation was harsh. Native ways of marriage, rituals dealing with childhood and other life expressions were replaced by Spanish Catholic sacraments. What Natives ate and how they dressed were changed through the years.
At times, the Franciscans focused on the youth of Native communities, often having children removed from their families and separated where they could be Christianized and Hispanicized. Sound familiar?
To be fair, some priests were accommodating of some Native practices and rituals. But often it was the sheer will of the Puebloan and Genízaros (New Mexico’s Native servant/slave class of the colonial period) that kept their ways of life alive. When an epidemic of small pox devastated a northern Pueblo in the early 1700s, the priest was firmly informed by the people of the Pueblo they would bury their dead by the ancient Native rites of their community.
The practice of Native religious rites or other cultural aspects was often met by violent punishment. When some members of the pueblos returned to their Kivas in the mid-1600s, they were accused of witchcraft, the leaders executed and others publicly whipped. These attempts at cultural suppression and the eradication of Pueblo religions were paramount in the evolution toward revolution in 1680, when the Pueblos violently rose up against forced assimilation.
Native resistance against the total annihilation of their cultures was intense and fierce. The missions were in place for more than two centuries. Through the generations, Spanish oppressors evolved into mixed-blood cousins of the Pueblos and Genízaros, the Nuevo Mexicanos. Franciscan power in New Mexico was weakened under the rule of Gov. Juan Bautista de Anza in the 1780s, when he sought to reduce the influence of the Franciscan order in New Mexico.
Still, the historical trauma of those attempts at forced assimilation of New Mexico’s Native population is still with us. Other groups have been targeted, such as immigrants from places like Italy and Ireland and Spanish-speaking peoples, including here in New Mexico. Clearly the forced slavery of Black Africans by Spanish, British and American empires must be considered.
These are historical warnings that can help us better understand why there are still social tensions within our borders. They also are echoes from the past for us to remember the sacrifices made by Native children at boarding schools across North America.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.