Venerating the virgin

Members of Los Caballeros de Vargas bear the venerated La Conquistadora, Our Lady of Peace, the wooden likeness of the Virgin Mary believed to be the first Marian statue brought into what is now the U.S., during a procession carrying her back to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi from Rosario Chapel.
The procession to and from the chapel takes place every year, honoring a promise to honor the Virgin Mother if the Spanish settlers could return to what is now New Mexico after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680.
Some 300 people joined the procession Sunday afternoon to the downtown cathedral, where Mass was then held. The Masses in honor of Our Lady conclude at 6 a.m. Monday in the cathedral.