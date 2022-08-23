A dispute between a couple at a home in Velarde turned violent Sunday, when the woman's father is suspected of interjecting and shooting her boyfriend in the face.

New Mexico State Police said in a news release Tuesday that Adel Jesus Valdez, 42, had turned himself in to the agency's office in Española after nearly 24 hours on the run. Valdez was arrested and booked into the Rio Arriba County jail.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Valdez, filed Monday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, says he is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

