A vehicle struck a utility pole Saturday morning near Rodeo Road, knocking out power to dozens of homes and businesses.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Santa Fe Police Department's Facebook page.
"Power will most likely be out for a while," police said in the Facebook post.
