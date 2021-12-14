A vehicle crashed into a strip mall early Sunday morning, severely damaging two businesses, Santa Fe police said.
The suspected driver, David Radunksy, who had turned 26 just a few hours before the crash, faces charges of driving under the influence and careless driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Radunksy was injured in the crash and taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, the complaint said. His condition was not immediately available.
The crash occurred at just after 4:30 a.m. at the Chamisa Center at 4350 Airport Road. One worker at the center said the damaged businesses were Boost Mobile and Nail Time.
