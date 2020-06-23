Vandals caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the India Palace restaurant Monday in downtown Santa Fe in a racially charged attack, prompting both outrage in the community and a show of support for the business's owners.
Along with physical damage to the building's interior, the vandals tagged walls and paintings in the restaurant with racist remarks.
Cameron Brown said he reported the incident to police after India Palace owner Bajit Singh called him just before 1 p.m. Monday, alerting him about the attack.
"As soon as I walked into the door, I saw the buffet laying on the ground, busted open. On the door, I saw white supremacist stuff," Brown said. " 'Go back home.' 'Go back to your country.' "
Brown said "Trump 2020" and racial slurs were spray-painted around the restaurant, which has been operating in the city for three decades.
Brown works with Singh's son Baljot Singh to prepare meals for people who are homeless.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, in a statement released Tuesday morning, called the vandalism a hate crime and said it was "sickening and appalling."
"We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act," Webber said. "We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law. The Singhs are a long-standing Sikh family that has used its own resources to feed homeless Santa Feans through the goodness of their hearts. For them to be attacked this way breaks our hearts.
"We absolutely reject racism, intolerance, and hate," the statement continued. "As Mayor and as a community, we rise in unity to support the Singhs and their employees."
The Anti-Defamation League's Mountain States Region released a statement Tuesday saying the organization "is deeply disturbed by reports of significant vandalism and racist, xenophobic graffiti at India Palace restaurant in downtown Santa Fe."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the attack.
The Sikh Coalition, a Sikh civil liberties and advocacy organization based in New York, released a statement Tuesday morning saying the FBI, as well as local and state government leaders, are part of a task force looking into this incident.
As of Tuesday morning, the FBI had not confirmed its involvement in an investigation.
“No community should ever experience this disgusting bigotry and racism," said Sim J. Singh , senior manager of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Coalition. "We expect New Mexico's elected officials, business owners, and faith leaders to join the Sikh community in unequivocally condemning this act of white supremacist hate. These racist acts are meant to divide us, but we are strongest when we stand together."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote in a post on Twitter that she had spoken with Singh on Tuesday morning and "let him know that our community is with him."
"We will not stand for such hatred in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said.
Fundraising campaigns also had been launched by Tuesday morning in support of the restaurant. A GoFundMe campaign by fellow Indian restaurant Paper Dosa had raised more than $35,000.
This attack comes on the heels of weeks of protests in support of Black Lives Matter.
This is a developing story.
Interesting way the New Mex covered the two incidents. Here, immediately a headline goes up "Vandals strike...". In the case of the obelisk, its "obelisk is spray painted". Gee, does anyone besides me see a double standard?
this whole event is very very fishy.....
who in SF would something like this? And who 'gains' from this?....
this stinks of false flag by antifa types.
Even the owner has refused to accept gofundme $$$, why?
probably if he takes $ for an 'event' that didnt happen, he and organizer could liable for fraud....question everything in this time of universal deceit.
The only group I know that has a very strong history of this type of action is ANTIFA, the Civil Guard are a law and order group, Cowboys are just good ole boys that want to see Trump win, not even close. It is someone that wants to see the unrest continue..
Hey there fascist, my neighborhood’s senior citizen group is more organized than “ANTIFA“.
true
Once you condone vandalism even if the cause is legitimate you encourage this type of action. I blame Webber for caving to a small group of protesters who were given the green light to do whatever because Webber wants to come out on the right PR side. What is Webber's reaction to this racist assault? And Andrew you would like to see this blamed on activists--how about the alleged activists known as the NM Civil Guard or the Cowboys for Trump--they seem like real possibilities. Sure hope there was a camera in the restaurant or in the city parking lot.
Enough finger pointing. Your post reminded me of that last scene in Casablanca, where Capt. Renault orders his men to "round up the usual suspects". Ironically, Renault was a leader in that resistance. The main point is to take this garbage seriously and put an end to it.
Stephanie, I never said I would like to blame the activists. I said I had a suspicion that they were behind the vandalism. As for your assertion that NM Civil Guard or the Cowboys for Trump could be just as culpable. Maybe so. I don’t support any of these groups. But to my knowledge, the NM Civil Guard, or Cowboys for Trump seem more law and order based and do not have a history of criminal vandalism.
CFT are older mature respectful men, who have zero history of anything like this. But 'left' kids hallmarks are violence , vandalism and drugs/crime.
Once this garbage starts, its not easy to end it.
This is absolutely disgusting… That said, I don’t believe for one minute that White Supremacists or Trump supporters did this…. I have a sneaking suspicion; we’ll find that the people behind this are the very same group that vandalized the obelisks. The same “Activists” who started all this nonsense and have been sowing the seeds of hatred and division in our city.
Interesting idea. False flag attack rather than retaliation? But really. Why target an Indian restaurant unless these fools don't know the difference between North America and South Asia??
Khal, I don’t think they care about the differences between North American and South Asian. It is a target of convenience. It is intended to stir up more emotion. Fan the flames of racial hatred and pit group against group.
Hatred and fear. I'd think in the year 2020 we would be better than this.
