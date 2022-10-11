Visitors to Valles Caldera National Preserve will see changes to the entrance station area and the cabin district as part of the effort to make the park more user-friendly, including for people with disabilities.
Federal officials have conducted an environmental assessment on the proposed infrastructure upgrades, and the public can weigh in on the project until
Nov. 9.
The improvements will enhance accessibility, recreational opportunities and protection of the natural and cultural values, park officials said in a news release.
“We’re excited to make Valles Caldera more accessible and welcoming to all,” park Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos said in a statement.
Information wasn’t immediately available on the work’s estimated costs or when it will begin and end.
One part of the plan calls for building and renovating infrastructure within the park’s cabin district on the western side of the Valle Grande.
It will make the district more accessible to people with disabilities and allow visitors to enter this area without a backcountry vehicle permit as is now required.
Additional amenities will include two new parking areas, buildings made more accessible to people with disabilities, new trails, an automatic gate that will no longer require visitors to get out of their vehicles, and trailhead kiosks to provide better information to hikers.
The plan also outlines proposed changes near the entrance station, two miles from the main gate.
They include rerouting one-way traffic into the parking area, redesigning the parking lot to create a lane to direct inbound traffic through a new entrance booth, removing the livestock corrals, adding two new electric vehicle charging stations, and improving accessibility to the building and gates.
These are considered interim changes and could remain in place for five to 10 years while the National Park Service forms a long-term management plan. After that, these changes could be modified or removed.
The preserve was created in 2000 after the federal government bought 95,000 acres from a rancher.
Since then, Valles Caldera has become popular for hiking, fishing and hunting, and has been called a mini-Yellowstone National Park.