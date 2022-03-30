The arrival of warm weather not only welcomes puppy and kitten season, but also an all too familiar virus among puppies.
Parvovirus is a transmissible illness easily passed to unvaccinated puppies and dogs. Once exposed, the virus quickly attacks the intestinal lining. This leads to vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, lack of appetite and dehydration. The virus also attacks the white blood cells, making it difficult for animals to fight off an infection. Treatment for parvovirus can be time consuming and costly.
Molly, a 15 pound, 4-month-old Lab mix, is being treated for parvovirus at the East Mountain Veterinary Service in Edgewood. Already sick, Molly had been dumped by her owner. A caring person found Molly and reached out for help. Dew Paws Rescue immediately rescued Molly and transported her to Edgewood.
Survival rates from parvovirus varies, and the key to survival is early detection and regular vaccinations. To protect puppies from contracting parvovirus, it is best to begin vaccinations at 6 weeks old. Once mature, a dog is protected from the virus as long as it gets a booster every 3 years.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society provides low cost vaccinations every Friday by appointment at the Spay/Neuter Wellness Center, 2570-B Camino Entrada. Española Humane also offers vaccination clinics, and the next one is April 7.
Molly is expected to recover, and although the cost to treat parvovirus is affordable compared to others illnesses, it is still a financial burden on the rescue facility.
Anyone wishing to donate to the vet bills and care of Molly, may contact Dew Paws Rescue at 505-412-9096 or go to infodew
paws@gmail.com for more information.
