Vice President Kamala Harris displays a map showing abortion access by state as she speaks during a task force meeting in August at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus.

 Susan Walsh/Associated Press file photo

Vice President Kamala Harris, who officiated Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's wedding in May, will visit New Mexico next week to campaign for the governor and speak about abortion rights — a big issue in Lujan Grisham's hotly contested race to retain her office.

Harris will be in Albuquerque on Tuesday to participate "in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights," according to a media advisory. She will then attend a fundraiser for the incumbent Democrat's reelection campaign.

Harris' visit will come less than three weeks after former Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Roswell and 15 days before the Nov. 8 midterm election.

