The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds and oversees housing projects in its Rural Development program, confirmed it did not perform inspections at two troubled Española apartment complexes for years.
Santa Clara Apartments and La Vista Del Rio Apartments, both of which are owned by Bosley Management Inc. of Sheridan, Wyo. — purchased and operated with loans from the department — were not inspected by the USDA from mid-2018 to mid-2022, according to a statement from New Mexico USDA Public Information Officer Ernie Watson.
Santa Clara Apartments was shut down in November after the building was condemned by the city of Española.
“USDA most recently inspected Santa Clara Apartments in Española on September 8, 2022," Watson wrote. "The previous inspection on Santa Clara was on June 19, 2018, and La Vista del Rio was inspected on June 20, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA was not able to perform inspections across the national USDA Multifamily Housing Portfolio in 2020 and 2021."
Watson's email stated the Biden administration is committed to making safe, affordable housing accessible to all rural people, and the USDA will continue to work with all parties involved to maintain the availability of affordable housing.
When department officials visited Santa Clara Apartments on Sept. 8, they reported violations in seven of 15 inspection categories, including utilities, windows, doors and siding. The inspection report noted “many windows throughout the property are either damaged or gone completely” and “feces and needles at and around the playground,” among other findings.
Many former tenants of Santa Clara Apartments struggled to find housing after they were forced to leave the complex months ago.
Residents at La Vista Del Rio Apartments have braced for the shutdown of that complex as well, since the department has threatened the property management company with litigation over conditions there.
As with Santa Clara Apartments, the USDA deemed La Vista Del Rio was not "economically viable" in January letters to John Bosley of Bosley Management.
Although the department also distributes loans for single-family housing, the two Bosley Management-owned complexes are the only two Rural Development multifamily housing projects in either Rio Arriba or Santa Fe counties.