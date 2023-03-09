022423 jw vista del rio5.jpg

Property Manager Yvonne Cordova on Feb. 24 points out where homeless people destroyed one of the newly remodeled units at La Vista del Rio Apartments in Española.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which funds and oversees housing projects in its Rural Development program, confirmed it did not perform inspections at two troubled Española apartment complexes for years. 

Santa Clara Apartments and La Vista Del Rio Apartments, both of which are owned by Bosley Management Inc. of Sheridan, Wyo. — purchased and operated with loans from the department — were not inspected by the USDA from mid-2018 to mid-2022, according to a  statement from New Mexico USDA Public Information Officer Ernie Watson. 

Santa Clara Apartments was shut down in November after the building was condemned by the city of Española.