ALBUQUERQUE — The most famous player in Lobo football history is taking heat for a social media post he made Thursday regarding the NBA players’ decision to boycott playoff games in light of racial injustice surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake.
That heat now includes his alma mater.
The University of New Mexico football team condemned Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher for an Instagram post he made in which he pointed out that former NFL star Brett Favre played in a Monday Night Football game the same day his father passed away.
“NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police,” Urlacher wrote on his personal account.
The former Lobos star and 13-year NFL veteran had previously liked a post lobbying support to free 17-year-old murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse. It shows a gun-toting Rittenhouse walking down a street the night he is accused of shooting three people and killing two in a night of protests in Kenosha, Wis., the city where Blake was shot seven times by police on Aug. 23.
“Regardless of who you are or your relation to this football team, we will no longer tolerate hatred and blatant ignorance directed towards the very existence of so many on this team,” the UNM football team wrote in an extended statement Friday afternoon. “We will always stand unified and we will march far across the river towards justice together.”
Urlacher's social media activity drew an immediate flurry of criticism from athletes and fans. Even his former NFL team, the Chicago Bears, distanced themselves from their former star.
“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team wrote in a statement.
UNM student-athletes staged a peaceful protest about racial injustice Friday afternoon outside The Pit. Several athletes and student leaders spoke, including Lobo football player Teton Saltes, head coach Danny Gonzales and UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
