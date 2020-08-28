ALBUQUERQUE — The most famous player in Lobo football history is taking heat for a social media post he made Thursday regarding NBA players’ decision to boycott playoff games over racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
That intense criticism now includes football players from Brian Urlacher’s alma mater.
The University of New Mexico football team condemned the Hall of Famer for an Instagram post in which he pointed out former NFL star Brett Favre earned legendary status for playing through his own tough times.
“Brett Favre played the MNF [Monday Night Football] game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” Urlacher wrote on his personal Instagram account. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”
The former Lobos star and 13-year NFL veteran had previously liked a post lobbying support to free 17-year-old murder suspect Kyle Rittenhouse. It shows the gun-toting teenager walking down a street the night he is accused of shooting three people and killing two in a night of protests in Kenosha, Wis., the city where Blake was shot seven times by police Aug. 23.
“Regardless of who you are or your relation to this football team, we will no longer tolerate hatred and blatant ignorance directed towards the very existence of so many on this team,” the UNM football team wrote in an extended statement Friday afternoon. “We will always stand unified and we will march far across the river towards justice together.”
Urlacher’s social media activity drew an immediate flurry of criticism from athletes and fans. His former NFL team, the Chicago Bears, distanced themselves from their star linebacker, a first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft after a stellar four-year career at New Mexico.
“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” the team wrote in statement.
UNM student-athletes staged a peaceful protest about racial injustice Friday afternoon outside The Pit. The school called it a “chalking event” in which athletes were encouraged to write messages, draw murals and leave symbols of peaceful protest in colorful sidewalk chalk on the asphalt outside the famed arena.
“We are the University of New Mexico football team and we will always fight ignorance and hatred with empowerment and unity,” the team statement said.
Several athletes and student leaders spoke during the brief event, including Lobo football player Teton Saltes, head coach Danny Gonzales and UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez.
“I am proud to represent this team and all our Lobos as their athletic director,” Nuñez posted on his Twitter account. “I stand with them!”
Saltes, an Albuquerque Valley High graduate, has long been an outspoken member of the football team. He has often taken the lead as spokesman in troubling times, such as the 2019 suicide of teammate Nahje Flowers and the team’s myriad off-field problems the last few seasons.
While he and the rest of the team lauded Urlacher for his contributions to the Lobo football program, the message from the team was clear: He has some explaining — and learning — to do.
“When you have a platform, you also have the responsibility and an obligation to use it wisely and respectfully; especially when you are the face of multiple sports organizations,” the team statement said. “As one of our own we look forward to the opportunity to sit down and discuss the comment Brian posted and why it was hurtful to us.”
Based on these comments, glad urkacher wasn’t hired fir the Lobos Football HC. Tone deaf!
Urlacher, your the man!
