It’s hard to feel sorry for New Mexico’s state legislators. They don’t receive a base salary, but they can usually find a lobbyist to pick up the tab for lunch and dinner. Somebody seeking a favor might even spring for drinks.
In the unlikely event that this largess dried up, lawmakers wouldn’t starve.
Taxpayers provide them with $184 a day for expenses and 58 cents a mile for travel costs while they’re on official business. This is a remarkable deal for legislators from the Santa Fe area. They don’t have to burn through their cash by renting a hotel room the way lawmakers from Jal or Deming do.
Still, this system works well enough for most legislators. They’re not crying about lack of compensation.
But the public should be angry enough to undo this anachronism. With its nonsalaried citizen Legislature, New Mexico isn’t getting anything close to the best talent.
Thousands of skilled and conscientious people are blocked from seeking a legislative seat because they can’t afford to run.
An accountant who might fix the state’s cluttered tax code can’t give up his job for service in the Legislature. It meets in January, February and sometimes March. That’s the height of tax preparation for clients.
A restaurateur who’s trying to keep pace with rivals can’t afford to hire more managers so she could become a legislator.
This leaves the statehouse as a resting place for retirees, lawyers and public employees.
The old guard still romanticizes about New Mexico’s political structure. It’s taken pride in the citizen Legislature since becoming a state in 1912. This system, its supporters claim, keeps professional politicians from dominating the Capitol.
Not so. Without a reasonable base salary for legislative service, only select people can run.
As it shakes out, many attorneys can arrange their practice around legislative business. Some of them gain clients because of their visibility in public office.
School districts are happy to give teachers and administrators time off to serve in the Legislature. They become built-in lobbyists for the government entity supplying them with a paycheck. Substitutes cover for teachers who are spending part of the winter semester as legislators. It might be disruptive for kids, but they don’t have a vote.
Retirees have time to spare. In the case of many serving in the Legislature, they also have public pensions to pay the bills.
It’s rare to find people between 25 and 45 in the Legislature who work in the private sector, except at law firms.
Every other state provides some level of base salary to legislators.
In Delaware, a small state with only three counties, legislators receive a minimum base salary of more than $46,000 a year.
Mississippi, not known for progressive ways, pays its lawmakers $10,000, plus expenses, during a legislative session. Mississippi legislators also receive $1,500 a month during the interim.
It would take a constitutional amendment to change New Mexico’s antiquated system. Paying legislators a base salary would be controversial. It also would be smart.
Instead of limiting who could serve, New Mexico would expand the possibilities. Competition for seats would increase. Deadwood could be rooted out.
Most incumbents go unchallenged in the existing system. All 112 state legislative seats in New Mexico will be on the ballot in 2020. By my count, competitive races will occur for only 16 of them.
And my estimate assumes Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, will draw a primary opponent now that he’s been convicted of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
The senator, in office for 19 years, is a good example of the drawbacks of the citizen Legislature.
Martinez is a retired Magistrate Court judge, 66 years old, with strong political connections in his base of Rio Arriba County. The only reason he is likely to face an opponent in the primary election is that he flouted the drunken-driving laws he helped enact.
On a clear night last summer, Martinez plowed his Mercedes SUV into the rear of a Jeep Wrangler. He injured two people. Both testified against Martinez at his criminal trial.
This is the sort of upheaval it takes to dislodge an entrenched member of the citizen Legislature.
Martinez and all the rest will say they want the best and brightest in the Senate and House of Representatives.
Only a few will admit incumbents almost always win by default.
Would-be challengers are boxed out by economics.
That’s the hard truth about the citizen Legislature. Not all citizens are equal.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
