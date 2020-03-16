The strange world of half-empty restaurant tables set six feet apart took hold Monday across Santa Fe, but it was in the city's fine-dining establishments where the change was most evident.
Simple, disposable paper menus had taken hold. It was an odd sight for unusual times, as Santa Fe's upscale outlets looked for ways to assure a wary public that restaurants are clean and that increased sanitary measures have been put in place for anything diners touch.
The fine-dining restaurants largely concur: They saw about 20 percent losses in customers since about Thursday and expect a 50 percent reduction this week.
After state Health Department Secretary Kathy Kunkel on Sunday ordered restaurants to seat no more than 50 percent capacity, the state’s $3.2 billion restaurant industry is bracing for the resulting economic hit — one that could be made worse if the state were to order a total ban.
An estimated $640 million of the industry's revenue comes from the roughly 450 restaurants in Santa Fe, said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
“It would be a rare restaurant that has more than three weeks in savings,” Wight said. “We are encouraging restaurants to make food available for takeout and delivery.”
The typical profit margin for restaurants during good times is 3 percent to 5 percent— a precariously low number, said Reilly White, associate professor of finance at the Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico.
“Most restaurants should be able to tighten the belt for a month" with the 50 percent capacity rule, White said. “Beyond a month, you will start to see attrition. If it goes to 100 percent, how many will survive will depend on bankers and lenders extending credit to keep them open.”
Or, perhaps, restaurateurs having other financial resources. That's what many in the city's high-end establishments were banking on as they talked about the near future.
“We have staying power,” said Lawrence Becerra, co-owner of fine-dining restaurants Sazón and Sassella.
“If we’re two to three months closed, we’re prepared for that,” said Chris Harvey, owner of Geronimo, one of New Mexico’s two AAA Four Diamond restaurants.
“NM Fine Dining will not go bankrupt,” said Jennifer Day, referring to the parent company that owns Trattoria a Mano, Bouche Bistro and Lucky Goat. “We are not the mom and pop.”
Quinn Stephenson, owner of Coyote Café and Santacafé, said he doesn’t foresee layoffs for now but is more cagey about weathering the next few months.
“I don’t even want to speak about it,” he said. “That’s a horrible thing to think about.”
The Compound owner Mark Kiffin speaks similarly.
“I don’t have a definite answer on that,” Kiffin said. “It’s a hard question, and the answer is ugly.”
Santa Fe’s fine-dining restaurants are shuffling around to absorb the new realities that seem to change every day.
Stephenson has rethought Santacafé entirely from one day to the next. He had already removed half his tables a few days before the state mandate, but he thought up a new concept once it became official.
“More than ever, people appreciate privacy and exclusivity,” Stephenson said.
Santacafé has four small dining rooms in an 1857 house. Stephenson now has a single table in each room to seat four to six people. There is only one seating per night.
Before shifting to tasting menus, Stephenson had already removed napkin rings and shifted to one-time-use paper menus.
The Compound on Sunday also shifted to disposable paper menus.
“The leather menu [folders] were sanitized and put away,” Kiffin said.
The Compound’s entire menu is available to go, but only a week or two ago, Kiffin said just 1 percent of sales were to-go.
“Now it could be as much as 10 percent or so,” he said.
NM Fine Dining is jumping on the delivery bandwagon. Delivery started March 9 at Lucky Goat, Day said.
“My goal is to have delivery in place Thursday" at Bouche Bistro and Trattoria a Mano, Day said.
Geronimo is calculating core operating costs and how to deal with those if in-store dining is banned, Harvey said.
“If the landlord works with us, we can pay our employees,” he said. “We haven’t laid anybody off yet.”
The restaurant plans to shift to paper menus this week, and increased sanitation measures and staff training were put in place in February already, Harvey said.
Sazón “pretty much every night” had dining groups of six to 24 people up to a week ago, Becerra said.
“We’re not doing that anymore,” he said.
Becerra on Saturday started a takeout menu at Sassella.
“We have maybe 50 percent of the menu,” he said. “If you call us, your food is ready in 30 minutes.”
Becerra said he closely monitors the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Restaurant Association, the Santa Fe Mayor's Office and the Governor’s Office to keep up with daily changes in restaurant requirements.
“We’re sort of prepared for the 50 percent reduction in business,” he said.
Terra at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, the state’s other AAA Four Diamond restaurant, on Monday did away with the wooden board and leather covers that carried menus and made the switch to paper, said Michelle Duncan, public relations director at Four Seasons.
“We already had very strong sanitary standards in play,” she said. “Obviously, we have heightened that and are providing antibacterial stations everywhere.”
None of these restaurateurs believes the coronavirus will drive them to close permanently.
“I don’t think that is something we’re considering right now,” Duncan said. “It’s part of a resort. I think there is always a way to recover.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.