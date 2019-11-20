Fort Marcy Recreation Complex will open four hours later than normal the day before Thanksgiving.
The city announced this week that the recreation facility north of downtown will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday instead of the usual time of 6 a.m.
The delayed opening is connected to the installation of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, system at a cost of more than $666,000.
“As part of the renovations process, the power to the building will be shut off during this time,” the city said. “We appreciate your patience as we finish [the project] and we know you’ll love the results.”
