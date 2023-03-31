The state Department of Health announced Friday it has completed more than 2,500 unannounced health and safety checks of clients receiving developmental disability services, an initiative that began after the discovery earlier this month of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a case of “horrific” abuse.
As of Thursday, the agency had completed 2,558 in-person wellness visits for the 6,815 individuals statewide enrolled in Developmental Disability Waiver programs and had identified 45 incidents of alleged abuse and neglect by service providers, according to a news release. The problems range from environmental hazards in a home to “missing staff” and other issues, the news release said, adding, “Every one of these incidents is being fully investigated.”
In response to the case of extreme abuse and other suspected cases of malnutrition, abuse and neglect, the state is conducting a comprehensive internal review to improve oversight of providers, and it has contracted with German Burnette & Associates and Accenture, a company that specializes in Medicaid issues, to conduct a third-party investigation, the release said.
The announcement came after Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives requested a federal investigation of two divisions in the Department of Health.
In a letter Wednesday to the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the lawmakers wrote they were asking for an investigation “on behalf of thousands of New Mexico families who are concerned for their loved ones with developmental disabilities.”
“While our Governor has announced an internal departmental investigation into these cases, we believe the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should conduct an expedited parallel investigation to see if any federal dollars were misused and whether these Medicaid waiver programs or relevant service providers violated federally mandated standards of care related to the waiver,” the letter states.
Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a statement the wellness visits identified dozens of alleged incidents of abuse or neglect.
We launched these mass visits with an all-hands-on deck mentality, and these numbers demonstrate a need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division and the Division of Health Improvement oversight,” he said. “We must take every single step to assure New Mexicans living with developmental disabilities are receiving the proper care they deserve.”
Allen and Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Cabinet secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department who also is serving as acting director of the Developmental Disabilities Supports Division, participated in the wellness visits alongside employees of their agencies and other departments.
Clients are not always home at the time of an unannounced visit, Hotrum-Lopez said in a statement. “However, we will be back, and we will keep coming back until we are certain each client is safe and well cared for.”