The state Department of Health announced Friday it has completed more than 2,500 unannounced health and safety checks of clients receiving developmental disability services, an initiative that began after the discovery earlier this month of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a case of “horrific” abuse.

As of Thursday, the agency had completed 2,558 in-person wellness visits for the 6,815 individuals statewide enrolled in Developmental Disability Waiver programs and had identified 45 incidents of alleged abuse and neglect by service providers, according to a news release. The problems range from environmental hazards in a home to “missing staff” and other issues, the news release said, adding, “Every one of these incidents is being fully investigated.”

