Most years, Debbie Martinez Garcia spends Thanksgiving in the traditional way: surrounded by family and a table of potluck dishes brought by different relatives. She brings the pumpkin pies, the kind her children grew up enjoying on Thanksgiving Day. 

This year, though, Thanksgiving will look different for the family. The holiday falls in the middle of Martinez Garcia’s efforts to organize a benefit Dec. 9 for her granddaughter, Aaliyah Montoya, who is recovering from a heart transplant at Children’s Hospital Colorado, near Denver.

For the most part, Aaliyah is a regular 11-year-old. She’s a girly girl, her grandmother said, who loves cats, makeup, nail polish and producing made-up movies and skits. She paints and draws, using vibrant colors — magenta, purple, forest green — and signing her initials in curling script.

