100821BalloonFiesta_1.JPG

Pilot John Ross of Green Bay, Wis., inflates his balloon at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Friday. This is his 20th year flying at Balloon Fiesta. The 2021 festival runs through Sunday. The final weekend’s events and activities include the Dawn Patrol Show, the Krispy Kreme Morning Glow and the Mass Ascension on Saturday; and the Farewell Mass Ascension on Sunday. Balloon rides are available. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held at Balloon Fiesta Park, located north of Alameda Boulevard and west of Interstate 25. Admission is $15 for each morning or evening session; kids ages 12 and under are free. Masks are required for all indoor events, as well as at crowded outdoor events.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Pilot John Ross of Green Bay, Wis., inflates his balloon at The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Friday. This is his 20th year flying at the balloon fiesta. The 2021 festival runs through Sunday. The final weekend’s events and activities include the Dawn Patrol Show, the Krispy Kreme Morning Glow and the Mass Ascension on Saturday; and the Farewell Mass Ascension on Sunday. Balloon rides are available. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is held at Balloon Fiesta Park, located north of Alameda Boulevard and west of Interstate 25. Admission is $15 for each morning or evening session; kids ages 12 and under are free. Masks are required for all indoor events, as well as at crowded outdoor events.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.