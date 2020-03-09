What started as a report of human remains at a construction site in downtown Santa Fe has led to the discovery of what could be up to 30 graves from a former cemetery.
While not certain, the remains are believed to have been buried in what was once the original Masons and Odd Fellow Cemetery, which was closed in the early 1900s.
Archaeologist Alysia Abbott told the city's Archaeological Review Committee last week that her team is in the early stages of formalizing a testing plan for the property at 401 Old Taos Highway, the future site of La Secoya de El Castillo retirement community.
She emphasized the present plan does not include removing any remains.
"Right now we're just trying to find where everybody is," Abbott said.
A heavy machine operator discovered the remains in February. JenkinsGavin, the development management firm overseeing the property, hired Abbott to investigate and assess the remains.
When the site was inspected, Abbott said, other graves were found in the same area. Returning the next day, the light was different and Abbott identified more graves by examining variations in soil color.
A buffer zone was established around the area, where construction ceased, Abbott said, but crews discovered more remains, and the buffer zone was extended.
Abbott said it was well-known that the land next to the site had been a Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery, but exact boundaries were not established and it was not known if people were buried outside of cemetery walls.
Abbott said it was possible that the cemetery extended into the southeast corner of the construction site, which is where the machine operator made the original discovery.
Human remains that have been identified so far are all positioned the same way, Abbott said, with heads to the west and feet to the east, and appear to be those of men.
One U-shaped grave was discovered with a coffin that was lit on fire and collapsed inside a hole. Abbott does not know why this was done, but it may have been because the person had an infectious disease, she said.
Abbott believes it is possible more graves may be found, and she said her gut tells her there could be another row.
The Masons and Odd Fellows Cemetery was incorporated by the Territorial Legislature in 1853. It was closed in the early 1900s, and most graves were moved to other cemeteries in Santa Fe, Abbott said.
Because of an odd way the site is districted in the city, it did not have to undergo a strict archaeological review process before construction began.
Although La Secoya appears to be in the city's Historic Downtown Archaeological Review District, which requires testing of at least 2 percent of the site before construction, the small area is actually categorized as being in the Suburban Archaeological Review District, which does not require projects to go through the same testing process.
In the case of La Secoya, the city hired an archaeologist to test a small area of land, but the probe did not go deep enough to discover any graves, Abbott said.
Colleen Gavin, a principal developer at JenkinsGavin, said unauthorized people have wandered onto the property. The company plans to install privacy screening on the fences and has also upped security, she said.
Her concern is someone will go into the site and attempt to access the remains.
"There's locked gates right now," Abbott said. "I'm hoping that there won't be an extreme interest in anybody actually going in there."
