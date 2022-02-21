Two storm fronts — one moving in from the east and another from the west — are likely to collide in New Mexico this week, bringing much-needed precipitation, including snow.
"They're going to meet and produce colder and more unsettled weather and moisture," said Chuck Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Santa Fe could get 2 to 3 inches of snow in the downtown area Wednesday, he said. Ski Santa Fe could get six to 12 inches.
"The bulk of the snow will be Wednesday and into Wednesday night before it tapers off Thursday," he said.
There's only a 10 percent chance of precipitation on Tuesday, Jones said, and a slight possibility of lingering snow Thursday.
While the storm moving in from the east may bring high winds, Jones said it's unlikely it will create dangerous fire conditions because the precipitation coming with the two storms should offset it.
But the storms may cause hazardous driving conditions on the state's roads, he said.
"Even half an inch of snow can have an impact," he said. "It can get slushy, and if it gets cold enough to turn to ice it could lead to treacherous driving."
Once the storm moves out of the region, the weekend weather for the Santa Fe area will be dry and sunny, Jones said. And as February gives way to March next week, it could stay that way for a while.
The big winners of this coming storm, he said, will be the areas north and northeast of Santa Fe, with the Taos ski area getting up to 2 feet of snow.
And "the more northeast you go, the snowier it's going to be" he said.
Much of New Mexico remains in severe to extraordinary drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor website.
