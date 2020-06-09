No public space let freedom ring quite like the New Mexico State Capitol.
Even on the rawest day of winter, with germs and lobbyists everywhere, the Capitol was the place to be. Government and politics were on display for anyone who cared to watch.
There are no official rankings, but New Mexico's Capitol had to be the most open in the country. And its 112 legislators were among the most accessible.
Visitors with a rooting interest in anything from mistreatment of coyotes to taxing groceries would fill hearing rooms. The most lenient leaders of legislative committees would accept testimony from anyone who wanted to argue for or against a bill.
The new coronavirus will change all that when legislators go into special session June 18.
Members of the public will be barred from the Capitol. This restriction is painful but sensible.
No vaccine exists for the coronavirus, and the last outcome legislators want is a second wave of the disease that might be more destructive than the first.
They wouldn't be going into special session at all if the coronavirus had not led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to shutter nonessential businesses to contain the pandemic. Unemployment soared and tax revenues plunged during the last three months.
Brian Egolf, speaker of the House of Representatives, said even some of his members might stay home but still be able to vote on bills.
This has never been allowed before. Two House Democrats were barred from voting on legislation in 2014 when they were stuck at home with illnesses.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said the House will consider a rule change that would allow members to cast votes remotely, from a secluded office in the Capitol or even from home.
"We're only going to change the rules for this special session, and only because of the public health emergency," Egolf said.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said in a separate interview that his chamber would not go to the extreme of letting a member vote from home.
The Senate Rules Committee, though, will convene a day before the special session starts to consider a proposal that likely would allow senators to vote from the Capitol without actually being in hearing rooms or on the Senate floor.
"How it would work hasn't been determined at this point," Wirth said.
Under existing rules, the 42 senators have to be at their desks in the body's chamber for final votes on legislation.
Until this special session, the 70 members of the House of Representatives also had to be at their desks when bills reached final consideration. Their votes were cast electronically and flashed across a giant scoreboard.
Credentialed reporters will be allowed in the Capitol for the special session. They will have room to fan out.
Press boxes sit above the floors of the Senate and the House of Representatives. More space is available in galleries that otherwise would be available to spectators.
How long the special session will last is an open question.
Lawmakers have to cut costs and allocate money held in reserve to keep the state solvent. They should be able to do that work in a day or two.
Lujan Grisham would set the agenda for any other possible legislation, such as expanded deadlines for absentee ballots in November general election.
"The governor is at the apex of her authority on what is heard," Egolf said.
When might he expect to see her full agenda?
"I keep hitting the refresh button on my email every five minutes," Egolf said.
Lujan Grisham's press secretary said the Governor's Office is continuing to work on what may be considered during the special session.
New Mexico's primary election campaign had no door-knocking, no candidate rallies, no enchilada dinners or barbecues. It was pure vanilla.
Now legislators accustomed to doing their work in a beehive will operate in a building that's mostly empty.
Pressure is always intense to wrap up special sessions quickly. They cost more than $50,000 a day.
This one comes with a heavier price. What was the place to be is off-limits to most everyone.
