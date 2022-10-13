Santa Fe police have determined the unsolved shooting death of Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas was a suicide.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Thursday that while the department initially thought Vazquez-Salas was a homicide victim, evidence found in the months since the 19-year-old's death has made them believe otherwise. 

"Detectives uncovered a lot of evidence based off of his cellphone ... that revealed that he was sending suicidal threats to his girlfriend," Ortiz said. "Included in those threats [was] a picture of a handgun."

