Despite the haphazard appearance, fire suppression repair work on contingency fuel breaks constructed during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, seen here in the Bear Mountain area of the Carson National Forest east of Peñasco, are complete.

Despite the relatively small burn footprint, it’s not hard to spot the wider impact of last year’s battle against the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in eastern Taos County, where 40-foot-wide swaths of forest were cut to protect against the rapidly spreading blaze.

Michael Lujan, district ranger for the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest, said the combined length of all the primary, alternate, contingency and emergency fire lines constructed last year is roughly 600 miles — equal to a round trip from Taos to Fort Collins, Colo., in the northern part of the state.

By the time it was contained, the 341,735-acre wildfire, the largest in state history, had burned 11,000 acres of southeastern Taos County. Fuel breaks were built far ahead of the fire.

