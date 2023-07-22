Despite the haphazard appearance, fire suppression repair work on contingency fuel breaks constructed during the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, seen here in the Bear Mountain area of the Carson National Forest east of Peñasco, are complete.
Despite the relatively small burn footprint, it’s not hard to spot the wider impact of last year’s battle against the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in eastern Taos County, where 40-foot-wide swaths of forest were cut to protect against the rapidly spreading blaze.
Michael Lujan, district ranger for the Camino Real Ranger District of the Carson National Forest, said the combined length of all the primary, alternate, contingency and emergency fire lines constructed last year is roughly 600 miles — equal to a round trip from Taos to Fort Collins, Colo., in the northern part of the state.
By the time it was contained, the 341,735-acre wildfire, the largest in state history, had burned 11,000 acres of southeastern Taos County. Fuel breaks were built far ahead of the fire.
In the Bear Mountain area of the Carson, miles of forest are littered with stumps, branches, timber and wood chips.
Some of the felled timber is now laid across the never-tested fire lines to prevent erosion; drainage trenches cut into steeper parts of the fuel breaks also help preserve the soil. It looks like a haphazard mess. But forest officials say everything is going according to plan.
“Material on the ground, in the volume it is, is to deter UTV/ATV access [from] causing more resource damage, and [is] somewhat an erosion deterrent and will allow nature to play it’s natural role in recovering,” said Celeste Prescott, who was a spokesperson for one of the incident management teams that oversaw the fire response.
Lujan said the dead wood “is not an additional fuel to a wildfire,” because it is mostly placed close to the ground and “spread in such a way that it will deteriorate over
the next few years, allowing grass, shrubs and trees to grow in that shade. As it deteriorates, it becomes” less likely to burn.
But recreation enthusiasts are puzzled by the debris left behind, and members of the Santa Barbara Land Grant in southeastern Taos County are frustrated forest administrators are not moving more swiftly on restoration projects in the Rio Santa Barbara watershed.
“It’s a sorry state of affairs up there,” said Bonifacio Vasquez, chair of the Santa Barbara Land Grant, one of several Spanish colonial-era land grants in Taos County. “We have been trying to do some remedial work and some treatment work in Bear Mountain for the better part of seven or eight years.”
Vasquez said it is fortunate the fire didn’t burn into the Rio Santa Barbara Watershed above Peñasco, where he said there are other areas of forest in even worse condition than Bear Mountain.
“It’s a watershed that’s in danger, and according to the county, that area has been identified as a high-risk wildfire area,” Vasquez said.
Preventing wildfires is one of three issues the land grant would like Carson officials to address.
In a May 31 letter to Lujan, Vasquez asked Carson officials to make watershed restoration in the area a top priority.
He asked that tree-thinning on Bear Mountain be “placed as the number-one project of your five-year plan,” and treatment in the Agua Piedra section of the forest start by spring 2027.
The letter was also sent to members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, State Forester Laura McCarthy and U.S. Forest Service Regional Forester Michiko Martin.
In his June 30 response, Lujan wrote, “We need to spend some time on the ground” with Vasquez and other stakeholders to identify mutual goals, such as “reducing fuels, providing fuelwood and maintaining and improving the health of the watershed.”
Lujan indicated the forest covering most of the Santa Barbara grant “was identified as our next large-scale planning area after the Taos Canyon,” which is also at extreme risk for wildfire.
Hundreds of cords of fuelwood were salvaged from the fire-related logging operation in and around Bear Mountain and distributed to Peñasco-area residents last winter.
The same effort was duplicated in Mora and San Miguel counties.
The Camino Real Ranger District is offering 10 cords of free firewood permits to people who are able to collect their own wood.
Still, Vasquez wants more access, particularly for members of the land grant community.
“We are working with the Santa Barbara Land Grant to find effective fuels treatment and watershed management projects,” Lujan said.
“Right now, it’s been focused on the leñero [fuelwood harvesting] program, but also on some broader planning opportunities to provide fuelwood and restore fire into the watershed for long-term resiliency.”
But a leñero program — where small groups or individuals are assigned a portion of forest to thin, while also extracting forest products — is only one piece of the restoration puzzle, Vasquez said.
He asserted forest access is worse now than it was before the wildfire.
Dozens of miles of graded logging roads were built during the fire response, but the public can’t use them.
“In fact, the road in Bear Mountain used to go ... all the way at the top; and now, with the fire, they went ahead and blocked the road even lower than it used to be,” Vasquez said. “Instead of going in a positive direction, it seems to be going in a reverse direction in trying to do anything with that watershed.”
Roads in national forests are a sensitive issue.
Over several decades, the U.S. Forest Service reformulated travel management plans across forests in an effort to reduce roads
A new forest road could only be established through a separate process involving an environmental review and public input.
“During the fire, if we opened a road to gain access or created a suppression line, then those roads were closed to the condition prior to the fire,” Lujan said. “There would be no reason to leave them open, even temporarily, since the majority of fuelwood was removed.”
Vasquez wants officials to fast-track forest restoration work east of Peñasco before another wildfire ignites
“That fire last year — thank God it didn’t come to our side of the hill,” he said.
“If a fire was to start there: Goodbye, watershed, for years.”