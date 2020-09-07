For a day or two, it's likely to go from summer straight to winter.
Meteorologists are forecasting historic extremes in Northern New Mexico this week as a cold front blowing from Canada over the Rocky Mountains quickly turns record high temperatures into potentially new low marks.
"Extreme is a good word for it. Unprecedented might be another word for it," said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. "Lots of areas hit new high temperatures [Sunday and Monday]. Now we're talking about earliest recorded snowfalls and record low temperatures on Wednesday. This is a record-breaking event."
The front is expected to bring nearly 50 mph winds — as well as an inch of rain mixed with snow and sleet — to Santa Fe starting Tuesday morning, and temperatures will drop near freezing overnight into Wednesday morning.
The temperature whiplash is significant: The low in Santa Fe on Monday was 57 degrees. The low on Wednesday morning is expected to be 32. In other cities in the north, including Raton and Las Vegas, N.M., the low will stay in the mid-20s. Angel Fire expects a low in the mid-teens.
The average first freeze for Santa Fe, according to weather service records dating back to 1972, is Oct. 15.
In far Northern New Mexico, the National Weather Service forecasts Red River will receive 8 inches of snow while snowfall could reach as far south as Socorro and Lincoln counties.
Because surfaces could remain warm, it's possible snowfall accumulations could be limited to elevated or grassy areas.
"All the roads should be fine," Anderson said. "It's just going to be a shock to people's systems."
