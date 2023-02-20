TAOS — The University of New Mexico–Taos recently began planning the installation of the largest publicly accessible telescope in New Mexico in an effort to take advantage of the area’s dark skies.

Chancellor Mary Gutierrez said the telescope was donated to the campus by the late Melinda King and will be named the King Telescope in her honor. According to a feasibility study outlining the details of the endeavor, the nearest facility to offer something similar to what is planned for UNM–Taos is in Flagstaff, Ariz.

According to the feasibility study, the device will be 12 feet high and will utilize a 36-inch mirror.