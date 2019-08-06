ALBUQUERQUE — The University of New Mexico athletics department has selected New York-based Outfront Media as its new multimedia rights partner. UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez and his staff will seek formal permission from the school’s Board of Regents Finance and Facilities Committee to begin contract negotiations during Tuesday afternoon’s committee meeting on UNM’s main campus.
Outfront is a national advertising firm with a small role in amateur athletics. It has partnerships with a number of college programs, including LSU, Virginia, Maryland and Wichita State, as well as with eight high school athletic associations — one of them the New Mexico Activities Association.
Deputy athletic director for external affairs David Williams said one of the more appealing aspects of Outfront is that UNM is its only new client in college athletics, meaning the company is focused on just a small number of schools.
“We felt that Outfront expands very carefully and we were honored that they would want to expand with us,” Williams said.
Outfront would replace Learfield IMG College as the multimedia partner for UNM athletics, beginning a working relationship if the Board of Regents gives final approval, presumably at the regularly scheduled Aug. 13 meeting.
Terms of the partnership were not immediately available.
Williams said Outfront has agreed to a profit-share model that allows UNM to keep 85 percent of the total profits from advertising sales and multimedia rights. Outfront would keep the other 15 percent.
Both parties will meet prior to each school year to determine expenses and the volume of inventory to be sold. Outfront would then sell the multimedia rights to prospective clients and advertisers, including signage in the football stadium and basketball arena as well as radio broadcasts and amenities for luxury suites through corporate accounts.
UNM is expected to cover the cost of operational expenses, estimated between $1.5 million and $2 million annually. Operational expenses include the cost to generate signage and lend support to multimedia responsibilities, among other items, such as paying support staff and digital marketing.
Learfield’s contract with UNM came with an annual payment of $4.5 to $5 million for exclusive rights to multimedia properties with the school. To equal that figure, Outfront would have produce approximately $7.5 million in sales to offset UNM’s operational expenses and meet Outfront’s financial cut.
Williams said Learfield worked with a guarantee plus revenue-share model. It made a guaranteed payment that covered the athletic department’s operational expenses, although Williams said it was never made clear to UNM exactly what those expenses were.
The agreement came with what was referred to as a revenue share hurdle, a predetermined financial amount that was 21/2 times the guaranteed payment. If the hurdle was cleared by Learfield profits — estimated between $11 million and $12.5 million annually — UNM was entitled to a 50/50 split of any revenue above the hurdle.
“In the 10 years of that contract, UNM athletics never got above their share hurdle,” Williams said. “We never got more money than the guaranteed amount.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.