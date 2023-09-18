Plans for a massive expansion of the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in southwestern New Mexico will get a boost from the University of New Mexico in a new deal that could prove mutually beneficial.
The university has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a federally funded research agency that oversees the radio telescopes in Socorro County near Magdalena, to explore the possibility of housing a data center for the expanded array at the flagship university’s Albuquerque campus.
The center would create training, internship and job opportunities for UNM astronomy students, said Chris Lippitt, associate dean of research at the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.
“It goes well beyond astronomy in terms of its benefit to our program,” he said of the five-year agreement, adding the university hopes to “have as much of the employment pie here at UNM as we can” when it comes to jobs tied to what will become the Next Generation Very Large Array.
The National Radio Astronomy Observatory plans to replace its 27 radio telescopes — each dish is 82 feet in diameter — with about 260 new ones over the next 20 years. More than 160 of those new antennas will be installed at the array’s current site, and 80% to 90% of them will be placed in New Mexico. The rest will be installed at various locations throughout North America.
The telescopes work together as one powerful telescope to collect space signals, which are analyzed by computers and scientists in a data center now located on the Socorro County site.
Having the data center at the UNM campus would allow students from the astronomy program to “walk across the hall or down the way” and work with some of the world’s top engineers, radio communications experts, data scientists and astronomers, Lippitt said.
The agreement also calls for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and UNM to develop plans for other collaborations in the state tied to radio astronomy.
Astronomer Eric Murphy, a project scientist for the Very Large Array, said the agreement with UNM would allow the National Radio Astronomy Observatory to “speak in a very real way with a potential partner about what the data science center would look like and what the operations will look like in a real, concrete way we have not been able to do before.”
Plans to expand the Very Large Array are in the early design phase, Murphy said. Ideally, construction will begin by the end of the decade, he added.
Receivers at the array can now pick up signals ranging from 1 to 50 gigahertz. The range will extend to over 100 gigahertz with the expansion.
The construction project is expected to cost $2 billion, and the expanded array will cost over $90 million a year to run.
A new data center for the Next Generation Very Large Array is expected to employ about 200 people. Murphy said it would be challenging to house those employees in the Magdalena area.
Another benefit of working with UNM, he said, is that numerous former employees of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory now work in the university’s astronomy department, and many former UNM employees work for the observatory.
Lippitt said the college has been working on a feasibility study to determine the merits of building the new data center on campus.
“We are now trying to ensure that our data center will have the flexibility and modularity to support [the observatory’s] needs as well without accruing additional costs,” he said. “If this all works out the way we hope it will, they will lease space from us to operate their computing systems.”