Plans for a massive expansion of the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in southwestern New Mexico will get a boost from the University of New Mexico in a new deal that could prove mutually beneficial.

The university has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory, a federally funded research agency that oversees the radio telescopes in Socorro County near Magdalena, to explore the possibility of housing a data center for the expanded array at the flagship university’s Albuquerque campus.

The center would create training, internship and job opportunities for UNM astronomy students, said Chris Lippitt, associate dean of research at the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

