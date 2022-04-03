A University of New Mexico professor has spent portions of 32 years studying a site in Honduras that contains buried secrets of a Maya society.
Loa Traxler, associate professor of anthropology, many times has explored the central site of the ancient city of Copán, where layer after layer of temples and structures are embedded deep beneath a pyramid.
One of those structures is the Rosalila temple, a shrine and royal residence that is well preserved underground. Using tunnel excavation to see the temple, anthropologists and archaeologists have discerned the ornate features of the red temple and created a replica that stands in the Copán Sculpture Museum.
The Rosalila temple, built in the sixth century, has given researchers a profound grasp of the appearance, purpose, oddities and artifacts of such temples. Traxler said Copán served as the capital of the region and was a key city for trade.
Most of the structures built atop one another collapsed, but Rosalila temple was an exception. Before it was covered by a new building, the engineers of that time encased the exterior in plaster and filled the interior with mud and stone so it would remain whole, entombed underground.
“It was buried mostly intact,” Traxler said. “It is tremendously well preserved.”
The site, called an acropolis, not only yields information on the Maya community that flourished there from about 400 to 800 A.D., it is also a good case study of the balancing act between preservation and exploration. The place is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Those who have explored the location have used tunnels to avoid vertically tearing the wealth of material below. But time and weather are relentless.
Further, visitors to the site are an important source of regional revenue, and Traxler said among those visitors is the next generation of archaeologists. Exploration, tunneling and tourists nevertheless open the site to further erosion, flood water, humidity, pests, microbes and degradation.
Traxler, who also is director of museum studies at UNM, started her work at the Copán site in 1990. She has been at UNM since 2013 and, before that, was a University of Pennsylvania museum scholar.
Remnants of the Copán community were evident for centuries. But the Copán River began intruding on the site, exposing layers of development at the acropolis. By the time Traxler arrived, Honduran archaeologist Ricardo Agurcia Fasquelle had discovered the Rosalila temple.
“It was buried mostly intact, which is part of the reason it’s such an important example of classic Maya architecture,” Traxler said. “And so Rosalila, to all of our great delight and surprise when it was uncovered, actually is a tremendously well-preserved classic ritual building.”
The University of Pennsylvania was among a consortium of universities that started working at the acropolis with Agurcia Fasquelle and other Honduran authorities.
Traxler studied the site in March 1992 when two of her team members notified her that their exploration in a tunnel near an ancient staircase uncovered a rock that revealed an opening. Within a couple of days, Traxler discerned the chamber was a tomb that contained the remains of one of the ancient rulers.
Being an archaeologist can be tedious work. Finding a tomb is a rare reward.
“It was an amazing day,” Traxler said. “That’s a good day at the office.”
Heather Richards-Rissetto, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said Traxler is a star in the investigation of the site.
“She’s amazing,” said Richards-Rissetto, who earned her doctorate at UNM before Traxler arrived. “She’s been working there for so long.”
Richards-Rissetto began going to the site in Copán as a UNM graduate student in 2005 and has been there many times since. She and her team use digital technology and scanning to measure and record aspects of the acropolis.
They study and scan areas of the site in part to examine the impact of outside forces on it. Their three-dimensional modeling helps determine where the site has weakened and assists conservationists in preserving it.
Richards-Rissetto said the buildings, one after another, were the tallest element of the landscape of the surrounding valley.
Traxler said the layer of buildings shows that new rulers commissioned construction of a new building to be erected atop the previous leader’s facility. The structures acted as “billboards” of their power and spirituality, Traxler said, and included shrines, tombs for regional kings and queens, royal residences, artifacts and art that paid tribute to preceding rulers.
The deepest temple belonged to the founder of the place, a king or ruler named K’inich Yax K’uk’ Mo’. Although the new construction on top of other buildings suggests a desire to begin anew and cover the old, previous rulers received mention in hieroglyphics and art in the layers of construction.
One large, block-shaped pedestal or altar contains carved images of 16 rulers, Traxler said, with the original ruler depicted as handing a baton to the 16th king.
Richards-Rissetto said they engaged in “ancestor veneration,” and the founder took on a divine status.
Hurricanes and rainy seasons work away at the site. Richards-Rissetto said the storms have become more intense and threatening to the place.
Traxler said she is intrigued by the effort to walk a line between minimizing impact and sharing the wonder of the place.
“That is part of what fires my jets,” she said. A portion of the tunneling is open to the public. “That’s what turns people into archaeologists.”
Visitation is important to people’s understanding of past lives and societies, she said, but also can be problematic in its wear on the site.
The goal is minimizing the impact, and media such as virtual reality and IMAX theaters can display the place, she said, without damaging it.
After all, the full story of the site and its buried wonders has yet to be told.
