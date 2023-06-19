Conditions such as heart disease, arthritis and frailty are commonly associated with old age in humans. Researchers have discovered this is not necessarily true among chimpanzees, one of our closest relatives.
The primates can appear surprisingly hearty until shortly before death and often don’t exhibit symptoms of chronic degenerative diseases, said Melissa Emery Thompson, an anthropology professor at the University of New Mexico.
“These diseases of aging we’ve come to think of as inevitable,” Thompson said, adding studies of chimpanzees offer a different perspective. “There is an aging process and there is a disease process, and they are not the same.”
UNM, in collaboration with Tufts University in the Boston area, manages one of the longest-running field studies of chimpanzees and houses one of the most extensive collections of chimpanzee data — including urine samples, video, photography and field notes.
Richard Wrangham, a professor of biological anthropology at Harvard University, started the Kibale Chimpanzee Project in 1987 at Kibale National Park in southwestern Uganda. it involves the direct observation of a group of about 60 chimpanzees.
UNM professors Thomson and Martin Muller brought the project and the collection to New Mexico when they founded the Hominoid Reproductive Ecology Laboratory — later named the Comparative Human and Primate Physiology Center (CHIMP) — at UNM in 2008.
The university now administers millions of dollars in grant money from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation to keep the project running and maintain the database, providing UNM students unparalleled research opportunities in the field of primate behavior.
“We have a very large field staff that go out every day and follow the chimpanzees,” Thompson said.
The program employs about 30 people, including about 25 Ugandans who do trail building and conservation work. Another six are research assistants — often UNM graduate students — who contribute to the growing database used by other students and researchers.
“This is all non-invasive work,” Thompson said. “These are wild animals, and we don’t feed, cage, interact with or touch them.”
Researchers are mandated to stay at least 15 feet away from the animals at all times, she said.
The project has become a draw for students.
Postdoctoral fellow Kris Sabbi — who recently was hired to teach at Tufts — said she moved from Philadelphia to Albuquerque to pursue her doctoral degree so she could work on the chimpanzee project.
“I would have gone anywhere to work with Thompson,” she said in a phone interview from Uganda.
Sabbi said her day started with a pre-dawn trek into the forest to locate the group of chimpanzees the researchers planned to follow for the day.
“They build themselves a nest in a tree, and we will follow them from that nest until they rest again at night,” she said.
She described the chimpanzees’ “fission-fusion” social system. “The community breaks up into smaller groups and comes back together,” she said. “Some days you might follow just one, and some days you could be following 50.”
She added, “Today it was kind of a typical first day in the forest where the chimps wouldn’t let it be easy on us. The terrain was very hilly … and they woke up and wanted to go far away for breakfast. So we went for a very fast hike up some very intense hills until they arrived where they wanted to eat. It definitely gets your blood going.”
Sabbi said the “most glamorous” part of the job is when a chimp “happens to urine or defecate in the field; we try to catch it, so we can study hormone levels.”
While some researchers have used the data and observations gathered from the project to study aging, Sabbi said she’s focused on the early life of the primate and how it relates to the concept of childhood.
While many species move quickly from infancy to weening to reproductive maturity, she said, humans and chimpanzees have a longer period of time between the phases.
“I’m really interested in learning how that evolved,” she said.
One way to do that is to study the hormonal development of chimpanzees. That’s where the urine comes in.
She is also gathering observations that inform research about how human leadership evolved.
“The way leaders emerge in humans its quite a bit different from other animals and primates,” she said. “Human leadership is often connected to the idea of soft power and prestige, and politicians aren’t always despots or dictators. That’s somewhat unique in the animal kingdom.”
Chimpanzees leaders are sort of “in-between” being “nice” and “really competing for dominancy solely based on physical intimidation,” she said.
Sabbi said she uses data already available in the database to compare the behavior of different alphas and ask questions about their personalities and leadership styles.
“I’m here collecting new data looking at leadership and fellowship in more detail,” she said. “Who is paying attention to who … when the group movement starts, who starts and who follows and in what order?”
Because her undergraduate degree is in documentary cinema, Sabbi said, much of her work focuses on making photographs to contribute to the database and shooting video footage she can study later.
“How we can better understand humans is really the backbone of our project,” she said.
Stephanie Fox a postdoctoral researcher recently hired to work at the University of California, Santa Barbara said she came from Canada to study in New Mexico because of the chimpanzee database and field study program.
“I’m really in interested in evolutionary primatology and wanted to work with access to a long-term behavioral database,” she said.
She contributed to the project by analyzing urine and spent a year in Uganda collecting data.
Fox said the database makes the study of primatology more accessible to students who might not have the resources or desire to travel abroad.
“Students from all backgrounds can be interested in participating in our research and can access it here with those samples,” she said. “This is a very accessible way to get engaged in the research, and it’s really high-quality because it’s great data.
“We have wealth of data here where people can dip their toes,” she added. “I have done some talks at high schools in Albuquerque where I tell students, ‘I bet you have no idea there are over 40,000 samples of urine stored at UNM in these eight enormous freezers.’ It has to be the largest collection of chimp urine in the world.”