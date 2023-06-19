Conditions such as heart disease, arthritis and frailty are commonly associated with old age in humans. Researchers have discovered this is not necessarily true among chimpanzees, one of our closest relatives.

The primates can appear surprisingly hearty until shortly before death and often don’t exhibit symptoms of chronic degenerative diseases, said Melissa Emery Thompson, an anthropology professor at the University of New Mexico.

“These diseases of aging we’ve come to think of as inevitable,” Thompson said, adding studies of chimpanzees offer a different perspective. “There is an aging process and there is a disease process, and they are not the same.”