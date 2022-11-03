UNM Foundation President Jeff Todd, his wife Jean Todd, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, Sarah Brown and UNM Board of Regents member Douglas Brown

From left, UNM Foundation President Jeff Todd, his wife Jean Todd, Ali Ahmad, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, Sarah Brown and UNM Board of Regents Chairman Douglas Brown. 

 Courtesy of Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain

The University of New Mexico has announced a new scholarship in the name of a man who died in a spree of shootings in Albuquerque that appeared to target Muslim men, spreading fear through Albuquerque's Muslim community in August

At a memorial event Oct. 28, UNM said the scholarship honoring Muhammad Afzaal Hussain will be awarded to "incoming or returning UNM international undergraduate or graduate student[s] from the Middle East or South Asia," according to UNM's website. 

Hussain was fatally shot Aug. 1. A suspect in his death, 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, was arrested Aug. 9 as he was attempting to drive out of state.

Popular in the Community