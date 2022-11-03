The University of New Mexico has announced a new scholarship in the name of a man who died in a spree of shootings in Albuquerque that appeared to target Muslim men, spreading fear through Albuquerque's Muslim community in August
At a memorial event Oct. 28, UNM said the scholarship honoring Muhammad Afzaal Hussain will be awarded to "incoming or returning UNM international undergraduate or graduate student[s] from the Middle East or South Asia," according to UNM's website.
Hussain was fatally shot Aug. 1. A suspect in his death, 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, was arrested Aug. 9 as he was attempting to drive out of state.
Prior to serving as Española's planning and land use director, Hussain was an ambitious graduate student at the University of New Mexico who served as president of the school's Graduate and Professional Student Association.
Douglas Brown, chairman of the UNM Board of Regents and former dean of the university's Anderson School of Management, said his interactions with Hussain all pointed toward him being a splendid human being.
"He just was bursting with enthusiasm and positive energy and creativity," Brown said. "He always had an idea and a perspective that escaped most of the rest of us."
Brown, who established the new scholarship with his wife, Sarah, by contributing a lead gift, said the funds given to international students will allow them to focus on their studies when they may otherwise need to split their time with an outside job to fund their education.
Hussain's brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, said he was happy and proud UNM has created a scholarship in his brother's name.
"We are thankful. … It's an honor that a person who came from Pakistan, an immigrant, who did a lot and accomplished a lot being a student leader and a community organizer, a city planner," will be honored, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said.
Since his brother's death, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain has helped kickstart The Afzaal Hussain School Fund in order to help bring their hometown of Hujra Shah Muqeem an international high school.
"The Zia sun symbol ... will be showering in my brother's hometown and providing [the] power of free education to those poor … kids who do not get quality education," Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said.
A GoFundMe page originally created to help Muhammad Afzaal Hussain's family after his death has raised over $30,000 to make the school a reality.