UNM announces death of Lobos defensive end Nahje Flowers

ALBUQUERQUE — University of New Mexico football player Nahje Flowers has died, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Details were not immediately available, and the school has temporarily cut off all media contact with the coaches and players.
The team canceled its regularly scheduled practice Tuesday morning and head coach Bob Davie similarly canceled his weekly press luncheon, which is typically held in Dreamstyle Stadium at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday.
Davie met with the team Tuesday morning to inform them of Flowers’ death. Athletic director Eddie Nunez said grief counselors and a psychologist have been made available to players and coaches.
“Our focus right now is on the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and the support needed,” Nunez said.
Flowers was a 6-foot-3, 278-pound junior from Los Angeles. He started the last two seasons at defensive end for the Lobos and was on the field for the team’s loss at Nevada last weekend. He had 42 career tackles and three sacks, recording three stops against the Wolf Pack in a nationally televised game Saturday night on ESPNU.
“Earlier this morning we were made aware of the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers,” Davie in a statement. “Our entire football team and everyone who knew Nahje are devastated by this loss. Nahje was a wonderful person and great teammate. Our entire Lobo football family mourns his passing and our prayers go out to his family.”
Flowers, 21, was one of only two returning starters on defense this season. He has battled injuries all season, limiting his time to just five of the team’s nine games. A knee injury forced him to redshirt his freshman season in 2016, but he returned to play in every game in 2017 and 2018.
This is the second time the UNM football team has had an active player die while still part of the program. In December 2015 defensive back Markel Byrd was killed in a car accident near Gallup while traveling home to San Diego for the Christmas holiday.
This is a developing story. We will update details as they become available.
