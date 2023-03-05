Although he’s never been to Santa Fe to sample the green chile or gaze upon the Sangre de Cristos at sunset, Chris Economides said he's becoming familiar with a truth about the City Different.

Nothing, he has learned, comes easy.

The commissioner of Major Arena Soccer League 2 — or M2 as it’s colloquially called — Economides has worked behind the scenes for months to get a proposed locally owned team off the ground. In December, he sold rights to an expansion franchise to Santa Fe businessman David Fresquez with the intent of playing a six-game home schedule in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center’s ice arena.