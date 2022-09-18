Few days pass when Anna Abad isn’t thinking of her home across the ocean.

Amid her bustling schedule at United World College-USA in Montezuma, sometimes she becomes overwhelmed by the longing for loved ones and familiar things.

The Madrid, Spain, native joined 3,000 other teenagers who left their homelands this year to become global citizens as students of United World College, an international boarding school for junior and senior high school students. She is one of 230 students enrolled at the Northern New Mexico campus.

