The United Way has returned to Santa Fe County bearing gifts — plus what it says is a new focus.
A year and a half after splitting with the group that had pinned the United Way’s direction onto efforts to improve early education and child care in Santa Fe, the international nonprofit is back in the area, promising a wide array of help and partnerships to many of the 900 nonprofits that exist in Santa Fe County alone.
United Way Worldwide in December 2020 announced a break from the group that for years had shepherded a directed and disciplined effort on early childhood services. That group now is called Growing Up New Mexico: The Early Childhood Partnership, which operates an early childhood center at the former Kaune Elementary School, among other efforts.
Though complimentary of Growing Up New Mexico, Rodney Prunty, president and CEO of United Way of Central New Mexico, said renewing ties in the community was critical for his organization and many local nonprofits that are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Santa Fe area has an active philanthropy community and a pool of willing potential donors for a variety of causes, but Prunty noted many nonprofits are continuing to struggle.
“The pandemic had a significant impact on the nonprofit organizations in terms of the capacity to raise funds,” Prunty said during a recent interview. “We’re very happy about to get started and establish some partnerships.”
Now under the United Way of Central New Mexico umbrella, a five-county web that includes Bernalillo, Torrance, Valencia, Sandoval and Santa Fe County nonprofits were feted last week when United Way announced the donation of more than $400,000 in grants to 20 local nonprofits during a “Museum After Dark” event at the Santa Fe Children’s Museum.
Organizers said the expansion will not affect the funding set to go to other counties. The grants going to Santa Fe were funded entirely by a donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The United Way of Central
New Mexico recently awarded
$2 million in grants to 57 health and human service agencies in the other four counties through its annual Community Investment process.
The money granted in Santa Fe County last week went to a wide angle of local organizations that work to support family stability, education, food, housing and other basic needs. Grantees included the Santa Fe Indigenous Center, the Pueblo of Nambé and the Human Rights Alliance of Santa Fe.
One of the $20,000 checks went to Española Pathways Center, which operates a homeless shelter and transitional housing facility and plans to open a free grocery store in partnership with the Food Depot.
“This grant specifically is going to go to support the work of our case management and our staff at our transitional housing facility, where we work to provide individuals who are coming out of recovery with not only a stable and safe place to live, but also a place where they can get back on their feet, get case management and have all their basic needs met,” center CEO Christian Madrid-Estrada said during the event.
Over the past year, Española Pathways Center helped 10 people transition away from chronic homelessness. Madrid-Estrada said they now have jobs and a stable home to call their own.
“We really appreciate the United Way of Central Mexico coming down toward where we are and supporting us. It makes a huge difference, especially in the more rural areas of New Mexico,” Madrid-Estrada said.
The grants to the organizations were unrestricted, meaning each nonprofit could use them in the way that best suited their specific need. Prunty said, in the past, funders felt there were too many restrictions around funding, prompting a trust-based philanthropy method that leaves it up to the grantees to decide how the funds will be used.
“We are trusting those organizations to leverage the funds in the way they know is best,” Punty said in an interview.
Tara Melton, the grants manager for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region — a program that pairs youth with mentors — said the freedom allows the nonprofit to do more with the money they receive.
“We are planning to use it for activities for our bigs and littles to do together,” Melton said, referring to the older and younger mentoring matches between adults and children. “We also want to host a roundtable type events where we get to hear from our youth talk about issues that mean the most to them, such as bullying, violence in schools and that kind of thing.”
Though grantees are free to use the funds they receive how they see fit, Punty said the United Way is not just “dropping a bag of cash at the front door and walking away.”
The woman heading the effort in Santa Fe, Leticia Bernal, said it will be critical for the United Way to begin extending its reach in Santa Fe County through partnerships that extend past grant money.
“We plan on doing that by meeting with them and having conversations so that we can support them in any way possible,” Bernal said, adding she plans to meet with grantees throughout the year to create a report and talk with them about how they are using the funds they received and how they can improve in the future.