The United Way of North Central New Mexico will partner with the city and Santa Fe County to help connect residents with needed resources through the organization's 211 Information and Referral Hotline.

The hotline will be linked with CONNECT, a network of "navigators" — health care workers, volunteers and social workers — who link people to services and resources in the community. The partnership will give 211 callers access to CONNECT for more intensive assistance with services.

“This partnership is an important step in our commitment to ensure that Santa Feans have the resources needed to move from surviving to thriving,” Rodney Prunty, the president and CEO of the United Way of North Central New Mexico, said in a news release. “Information and referrals can help people with housing and shelter, personal safety, basic needs and so much more.”

