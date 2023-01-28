The United Way of North Central New Mexico will partner with the city and Santa Fe County to help connect residents with needed resources through the organization's 211 Information and Referral Hotline.
The hotline will be linked with CONNECT, a network of "navigators" — health care workers, volunteers and social workers — who link people to services and resources in the community. The partnership will give 211 callers access to CONNECT for more intensive assistance with services.
“This partnership is an important step in our commitment to ensure that Santa Feans have the resources needed to move from surviving to thriving,” Rodney Prunty, the president and CEO of the United Way of North Central New Mexico, said in a news release. “Information and referrals can help people with housing and shelter, personal safety, basic needs and so much more.”
The 211 helpline has been one of the local United Way's services since the early 2000s and is meant to help people get basic needs, mental health services, senior services and assistance to families in crises. It has since grown to nine counties in New Mexico. The organization's English and Spanish navigators help connect people to local services and resources such as health and human services agencies, government agencies and community-based organizations.
As of 2021, CONNECT has over 200 navigators that are a part of over 60 programs and organizations meant to provide services in the community. The program helps connect resources to meet their nonmedical needs such as secure housing, utilities, reliable transportation, nutritious food and a safe environment.
“For the past several years, the CONNECT network has actively provided crucial resources to people in need. This proved particularly important during the pandemic,” Santa Fe County Manager Greg Shaffer said in a news release. “I thank the Board of County Commissioners for their support for the initial implementation, ongoing funding, and expansion of CONNECT, and I applaud the partnership with the 211 Helpline, which will make CONNECT even more robust.”
To celebrate this partnership, the United Way and CONNECT will host a ribbon-tying ceremony on Feb. 11, National 211 Day.
The 211 Helpline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This innovative expansion of CONNECT through the partnership with United Way is yet another demonstration of our commitment to direct resources and services for community members in need,” said Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber in a news release. “It’s simple: call 211 to get help. Our CONNECT team and United Way partners are there and will guide you every step of the way.”