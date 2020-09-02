The executive director of a job-training organization for Santa Fe youth denied an accusation Wednesday by members of the city's largest labor union that one of her crews of young people picked up dirty needles and cleaned a homeless encampment without proper safety equipment under the direction of a city parks superintendent.
Melynn Schuyler, who is also the founder of the local organization YouthWorks, said the accusation by Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees was not only false but potentially political.
Gilbert Baca, union president, said he witnessed the group of about 10 to 12 workers who appeared to be in their late teens picking up discarded hypodermic needles and trash along West Alameda Avenue east of Camino Alire on Tuesday morning.
"I saw it with my own eyes," he said.
Baca said he was so stunned by what he saw that he ordered the youth to stop working, sparking a disagreement with the parks superintendent.
"I told Chris [Ortiz], ‘This is horrible. If these were your kids, would you allow them to do this?’ ” Baca recalled.
According to Baca, Ortiz responded, "Oh well, I have to get the job done, and this is what I have."
Ortiz did not return messages seeking comment.
In an email, Kristine Mihelcic, the city's council and constituent services director, wrote it was her "understanding that PPE [personal protective equipment] was provided by the City Parks Crew and the Fire Department."
She also provided a series of emails showing the union, which opposes a sweeping reorganization proposed by Mayor Alan Webber, wrote Tuesday afternoon to three councilors who have raised questions and concerns about the mayor's proposal — as well as Human Resources Director Bernadette Salazar — about "what hazards we are facing having youth clean up our parks." The email included three photos of piles of trash and workers in safety vests.
"We will work with staff on this personnel concern," Salazar responded about an hour later. "If you have any questions, please let me know."
The proposed restructuring proposes a split of the Parks and Recreation Department.
Schuyler did not respond to a follow-up inquiry about Baca's eyewitness account. But in an earlier interview, she said the crew was "rehabbing and maintaining the trails" when workers came upon an abandoned homeless encampment.
"YouthWorks are not allowed to touch needles," she said. “They see them there. I mean, you can’t miss them if you walk along any of the major river corridors. There are needles. We've been doing this for so long we’ve had training year after year about how not to touch them if you encounter them, what to do, who to call."
Baca said he saw youth picking up needles and putting them into an empty Sprite bottle. He said he warned the youth about the dangers of what they were doing.
"I told them, ‘Hey, you guys should be worried about your health because you know what? Money’s OK, but I’m going to tell you something, guys. In life, I would rather have my health than money because as young as you guys are, I said, one of you gets poked or even gets infected by one of these, that would ruin your life for the rest of your life,’ ” Baca recalled.
Baca said he asked the youth to pose for a group photo after the fact, telling them he would use it only for one purpose.
"I said, ‘I’m going to use it just so I can show people that this is what they do with our members and this is what they’re doing with you,’ ” he said, referring to what he described as dangerous working conditions under the city government.
Union representatives took other photos of the youth, which Baca provided to The New Mexican. The photos don't reveal the youth picking up trash or cleaning an encampment but show them dressed in jeans, T-shirts and tennis shoes. One of the youth is wearing shorts.
Baca said only about half the crew wore gloves, which were latex. The other half were doing the work with their bare hands, he said.
Schuyler questioned the union's motives in taking the photos.
“Were they looking out for the safety of the community or was it just to create gossip and more fearmongering in Santa Fe?" she asked.
“There’s been a lot of youth violence in Santa Fe, which is another project we’re working on to help, and we just don’t need anything happening around youth at all that is negative," Schuyler added. "We’re trying to build our youth back up."
