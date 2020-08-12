While Mayor Alan Webber presided over Wednesday's City Council meeting, a surprise awaited him.
The mayor received a "no confidence" vote from members of the city's largest union, Local 3999 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which also called on city councilors "to immediately suspend and ultimately remove" Webber from office "for reasons of malfeasance and nonfeasance."
"We have a struggle with City Hall and the way they conduct business. I mean, you'll hear that from half the city councilors about the way they conduct business there," said Chris Armijo, a union representative.
"Mayor Webber treats City Hall like his boardroom, I guess," he added. "There's just no confidence in the way the mayor is handling his affairs at City Hall. As a matter of fact, it's kind of reminiscent of Donald Trump, you know? They just figure they can do whatever they want, and they're going to do it and to hell with it. They'll fight. They'll sue. They'll do whatever they have to do, but this guy's got no integrity."
Armijo said about 36 percent — or 252 of 696 members — voted on a resolution declaring that Local 3999 members "have no confidence in the leadership" of the mayor. He said all but 12 members who participated in the balloting voted against the resolution.
Armijo said it proved difficult to bring more union members together to vote because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and "we have to have actual ballots submitted."
The resolution includes a long list of what the union called examples "of serious concerns of public safety and mismanagement."
A city spokeswoman said she was unaware of the "no confidence" vote.
This is a developing story.
