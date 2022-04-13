As city officials entered the second day of budget hearings Wednesday, union leaders questioned a proposal to create a mortgage fund for public safety personnel, arguing the money also should be extended to other city workers.
The $750,000 fund was unveiled Monday as part of the city’s proposed $382 million 2023 fiscal year budget and is intended to help police officers, firefighters and EMTs place down payments on local homes. But American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999 Vice President Gil Martinez said he felt the fund created an inequity.
“I understand where they are coming from, but some of those incentives, AFSCME would like to be included in as well,” Martinez said Wednesday.
Martinez said the union appreciated the proposed 8 percent salary bump offered to AFSCME members. But he said the raise offered to the Santa Fe Police Officers Association, which could reach 16 percent, caught the union’s attention, as did the public safety mortgage assistance program.
The local chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters also is receiving a prospective 8 percent raise, but Martinez noted the firefighters union will have access to the mortgage fund as well.
The final distribution of the raises will have to be collectively bargained by the unions.
Union leaders voiced their frustration with the budget layout during the first day of the city’s Finance Committee budget hearing Tuesday. The introduction of the budget was the first leg in months’ worth of hearings that will wrap up at the April 27 City Council meeting.
“It was difficult not to notice the disparity of all the budgetary appropriations for all the employee unions,” Therese Martinez, chairwoman of the union’s labor management committee, said during the meeting.
According to a budget summary, the fund will kick off a pilot project that will then be vetted and studied after implementation.
In a Monday interview, Mayor Alan Webber said the fund was intended to help ensure more public safety personnel lived and worked in Santa Fe, which is in the throes of a housing crisis that is pushing many workers in both the public and private sectors to other communities, including Rio Rancho, Albuquerque and Española.
But Martinez countered the majority of city employees who aren’t in public safety also live outside Santa Fe’s boundaries and would benefit from the assistance as well.
“These essential people have to be as close to Santa Fe as well,” he said. “It’s not just the police.”
City Manager John Blair was in budget hearings Wednesday and could not be reached for comment. But in a statement he said, “We fundamentally believe that public safety is a very high priority for the community right now so we’re doing all we can to attract the very best men and women to serve in the Santa Fe Police Department.
“Offering mortgage assistance to public safety staff, including police officers and firefighters, so they can afford to live in the city is an important piece of this plan and one that will enhance the overall safety of our community,” Blair said. “At the same time, we’re excited to recommend the equivalent of an 8 percent increase for all other city employees and to engage with AFSCME on negotiations regarding what best meets their needs in accordance with the allocated budget and labor laws.”
The city is working toward completing a class and compensation study by December in the hopes of ironing out any salary inequities within city government.
City Councilor Chris Rivera, a former city fire chief, said he believes the fund should be extended to all city employees and expects the topic to be discussed later during budget hearings.
He said “public safety” could also define those who work in sanitation, public utilities and other positions.
“There are essential employees that cover all bases,” he said. “They are just as important to the system as everyone else.”
Rivera said there are some things about the budget he liked, but he was concerned about the proposed pay raises for city police and how they compare to other employees.
“You will never see the fire union say anything about it; it is just a common courtesy thing, but it is something that is of concern to me,” he said. “Not just for morale, but for retention of employees in all other areas.”
City Councilor Renee Villarreal, who serves on the Finance Committee, wrote other committee members Monday that she shared the union’s concerns while asking for additional information from Local 3999’s brass.
“I don’t want to sound like we are ungrateful for them offering the 8 percent raise,” Martinez said. “But our concern is AFSCME is always left behind compared to everyone else. We are the backbone of the city, and we are the ones who are left holding the bag all the time.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.