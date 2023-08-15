The union representing most Santa Fe city employees has voted to approve a contract that will give the majority of its members 3% raises.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999 represents more than 600 city employees and is the largest union in Santa Fe. Its members voted last week 206-40 to accept a contract that gives workers making less than $100,000 a 3% raise and those making over $100,000 a 1% raise.

The raises were included in a budget the City Council has adopted for the current fiscal year, but city officials were still required to negotiate a contract with the union that reflects the pay increases.

Recommended for you