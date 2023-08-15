The union representing most Santa Fe city employees has voted to approve a contract that will give the majority of its members 3% raises.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3999 represents more than 600 city employees and is the largest union in Santa Fe. Its members voted last week 206-40 to accept a contract that gives workers making less than $100,000 a 3% raise and those making over $100,000 a 1% raise.
The raises were included in a budget the City Council has adopted for the current fiscal year, but city officials were still required to negotiate a contract with the union that reflects the pay increases.
The union rejected the contract last month. Union Vice President Louis Demella said its leadership reached out to as many members as possible to have face-to-face conversations and a majority indicated they could move forward with the 3% raise.
Though it’s a step in the right direction, Demella said inflation and other pressures leave the contract insufficient for city employees, many of whom can’t afford to live in Santa Fe.
“Is 3% more than zero? Yes. But that shouldn’t be the benchmark for our members,” he said.
In a July email to TheNew Mexican, City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic noted city employees have received retention bonuses over the past two years and the city gave 8% increases last year, “more than any other local municipality.”
The contract will go before the City Council for approval.
The union also has been renegotiating its master agreement with the city, which expired in July 2020. Demella said the union sent its final offer to the city in May. Now that the contract has been approved, the union expects to receive a response soon.
“We’ve been negotiating a three-year contract for over three years,” Demella said.
The union is advocating for a number of changes in the agreement, including an increase to bilingual incentive pay and more money for employees who need to purchase uniforms and safety gear.