Small rural water systems that want to partner with others to form a regional authority soon will have a freer path.
A new law takes effect in July allowing community water systems to merge into a regional district, removing a cumbersome obstacle for those who seek the advantages of being in a larger, combined system.
Amid the mass of bills swirling around the Roundhouse in the recent legislative session, a lower-profile one that went the distance was the Regional Water System Resiliency Act.
Officials say this pending law will benefit users and the state by encouraging rural water systems to consolidate. The state will have fewer operators to regulate, and the regional cooperatives can tap state grant money to repair, maintain and improve their systems, they say.
A legislative requirement for consolidation had been a daunting barrier to forming a regional district, one lawmaker said.
"You can imagine how hard that was to do given the number of bills we have every year and what we have to pass," said Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, a co-sponsor of the regional water system bill.
Herrera teamed up with Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, on this legislation to address a decades-old problem.
"This has been a long time in the making," Herrera said. "And I'm only five years into the process. Other people have worked on this for 20 years, so this is a very big deal."
The rural water systems are formally known as mutual domestic systems. They are public bodies subject to state and federal laws for clean and safe drinking water, and must pay taxes and conduct yearly audits.
Multiple systems that agree to come together and pool their resources must draft a plan for creating a regional district, Herrera said.
The plan would be used to apply for grants to help in that endeavor, she added. Assistance is available for local water managers in pursuing grants.
If the small systems combined into an entity with, say, 500 households, and each one paid $50 per month for their water service, that adds up to $300,000 a year, Herrera said.
This sum would be enough to hire a director, a certified operator and an accountant, she said, noting most of the rural systems now are run by volunteers.
"So what we were trying to do with this is to bring together small water systems ... so they could really create decent jobs in rural districts in the north," Herrera said. "That's really what we need."
The law making it easier for small systems to regionalize is coming at a good time, because the state Water Trust Board has increased money available to assist in the necessary projects, said Marquita Russel, CEO of the New Mexico Finance Authority.
The board recently changed its policy to allow mutual domestic systems that "physically regionalize" — meaning connect to each other's pipes, pumps and other infrastructure — to receive grant money without having to chip in anything, Russel said.
It might be a small system merging with a larger one or multiple small systems combining, she added.
Before, the districts would receive a blend of grants and loans that required the borrowers to pay a portion, Russel said.
Russel explained other types of regionalizing might be systems sharing services such as a bookkeeper or even the same operator while having separate infrastructure.
The board wants to encourage the rural systems to consolidate to upgrade infrastructure and improve efficiency, she said. "Imagine one audit instead of four."
This year, there's $125 million available to cover water projects that qualify, and the fund is expected to increase to about $133 million next year, Russel said, noting in 2017 there was no money.
An eligible system could get anywhere from $500,000 to $7 million, she said.
Sometimes it isn't practical or even geographically possible to interconnect systems, she said. For instance, if there's a mesa between them.
"This isn't a one size fits all," Russel said. "But the combination of increased funding and the law that passed really puts some really stretched mutual domestics in a position to be sustainable over the long term."
Combining smaller systems into a larger one has practical benefits, such as reduced maintenance, repairs and personnel — in particular having one operator instead of several at separate sites, said Bill Conner, executive director of the New Mexico Rural Water Association.
"It's getting more difficult to find operators," Conner said.
The rural systems he has seen have members who can do the various tasks, whether it's operating the equipment or tending the books, he said.
However, if they could obtain more funding, they could hire a second operator for backup as well as a person who could keep up with the new regulations and grants that come available, he said.
The state is offering financial incentives for the mergers so they'll have fewer facilities to regulate, he said.
Conner said he's glad that it's voluntary. Some people's community identity or family history is tied to a water system — for instance, if their grandparents established it, he said.
Herrera said many of the rural water systems were created right after World War II, and unfortunately no one built wastewater plants. Instead, they installed septic systems, many of which are leaking now.
The state funding, she said, can be used to build wastewater treatment systems, replacing old septic tanks that threaten the aquifer.
She credits the rural operators for supplying clean drinking water to households, especially given that they are volunteers. But nearly every rural area in Northern New Mexico is in need of new water systems, she said.
Much of the infrastructure is decaying and leaking, while the rural wells are drying up from prolonged droughts compounded by climate change, Herrera said.
The state also is looking to draw matching federal dollars for infrastructure improvements, she said.
"It's going to take a lot of work on everybody's part," Herrera said. "It's going to be difficult, but it will be worth it."