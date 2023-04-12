Water5_RGB.jpg

Workers lower a concrete platform into a collector well in 2020 at the site of the Pojoaque Basin Regional Water System project in San Ildefonso Pueblo. A bill that was passed in the recent legislative session will make it easier for small rural water systems that want to partner with others to form a regional authority.

 Matt Dahlseid/New Mexican file photo

Small rural water systems that want to partner with others to form a regional authority soon will have a freer path. 

A new law takes effect in July allowing community water systems to merge into a regional district, removing a cumbersome obstacle for those who seek the advantages of being in a larger, combined system.  

Amid the mass of bills swirling around the Roundhouse in the recent legislative session, a lower-profile one that went the distance was the Regional Water System Resiliency Act. 

