As myths, concerns and questions continue to be raised about potential election fraud, the two main candidates for Secretary of State agree the security of voting is paramount.

They disagree on how it should be done — and how well it’s been done.

Though a recent Brennan Center for Justice report said election fraud is “very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators,” many supporters of former President Donald Trump still question the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community