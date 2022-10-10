As myths, concerns and questions continue to be raised about potential election fraud, the two main candidates for Secretary of State agree the security of voting is paramount.
They disagree on how it should be done — and how well it’s been done.
Though a recent Brennan Center for Justice report said election fraud is “very rare, voter impersonation is virtually nonexistent, and many instances of alleged fraud are, in fact, mistakes by voters or administrators,” many supporters of former President Donald Trump still question the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The specter of the 2020 election looms large for voters, said incumbent Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, and Audrey Trujillo, a Republican.
“If we are doing our jobs right, you never hear about us in the media, right?” Toulouse Oliver said in a phone interview earlier this month. “That these questions [about election fraud] have arisen based on lies and misinformation, yes, the position has been elevated in the eyes of the public.”
Trujillo — who in the past has questioned how Trump could have lost the election and said New Mexico needs to clear its voter rolls to ensure non-residents or those who have died are not somehow casting ballots — said people are now paying attention to the Secretary of State race because they are losing faith in the election process.
Those people, she said “want transparency, they want somebody who will respect their questions [about election fraud], and they do want audits.”
Toulouse Oliver, Trujillo and Libertarian Party candidate Mayna Myers are on the ballot Nov. 8.
Toulouse Oliver, 46, is vying to be reelected to a position she has held since late 2016. She favors expanding voting access and rights — including the restoration of voting rights for some incarcerated residents — and believes 17-year-olds should be given some limited voting power when it comes to school board elections. Current law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote and cast ballots if they will turn 18 before the next general election.
Her office teamed with the University of New Mexico’s Political Science Department on a report earlier this year that said a slight majority of New Mexico voters have confidence in statewide election procedures and results.
Since then, her office has posted online a series of questions that have arisen regarding election fraud and corresponding answers to let the electorate know what measures her office takes to ensure safe, protected and accurate voting procedures.
“I am confident most people in the state understand our elections are accurate, fair and secure,” she said.
But Toulouse Oliver added her office does not have a megaphone large enough to out-shout “the media machine that has sort of cast aspersions on the process.”
Still, she backed legislative efforts to pass a sweeping voting rights bill earlier this year. A one-man-filibuster by Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, effectively killed the effort in the final hours of the 2022 legislative session.
Toulouse Oliver said she foresees a new voting rights bill coming together in the 2023 legislative session.
“I can’t say at this point in time exactly what that is going to look like — [whether it will be] one bill, multiple bills, and which components will be included,” she said. “We will focus on what the priorities are gearing up for the next election cycle.”
She also favors absentee and mail-in voting. Among other differences between the two, Trujillo does not.
Trujillo said she is in favor of some absentee voting access for military residents stationed elsewhere, disabled residents and the elderly who cannot get out — “the people who need them, need them” — but would like to do away with mail-in ballots, which she claimed can play a role in election fraud or at least decrease the number of ballots if the mail does not arrive on time or gets lost.
She would like to see voters casting ballots in person whenever possible, she said, and automatic election audits conducted following each election cycle.
She wants voters to bring a picture ID to the polls to vote.
“If you live in America, you need one to drive, to have a job, just to go to the bank. My kids need an ID to get a book from the library,” she said. “I don’t think that’s anything that infringes on anyone’s rights.”
She said election rule changes imposed during the coronavirus pandemic led to “unsecured” ballot boxes left unsupervised that allowed for “plenty of ways for people looking to be nefarious or commit voter fraud.”
She said if elected she would meet with all 33 county clerks to discuss ways to improve the state’s voting process, including measures to provide more security and transparency. Each county clerk has his or her own concerns and ideas for how to run elections in the community, she said.
“If you have a power outage [in one county], how do we conduct an election if the machines are shut down?” she said, citing an example. “There should be security methods in every county that fit that county, and the only way to do that is to work with them [county clerks].”
Trujillo, who like Toulouse Oliver is a native New Mexican, said the Secretary of State position should not be partisan.
“I come from a Democrat family,” she said. “My aunt was [Democrat] Bruce King’s secretary when he was governor,” she added with a laugh.
Her parents instilled the importance of voting when she was young, she said, and she has done the same with her three children.
“It’s very important especially to make sure we have a voice in decision making,” she said. As policy director of the National Republican Hispanic Assembly, which encourages Hispanics to both vote and run for political office, she said she will do what she can to increase voter turnout at the polls.
Trujillo came under fire this spring when one of her social media accounts shared tweets “mimicking a Spanish accent and suggesting Jews had outsized influence in the development of COVID-19 vaccines,” according to an Albuquerque Journal story. Trujillo at first said the tweets were fabricated but later suggested her account had been hacked.
“If it was tweeted by me — which I said I don’t recall these tweets — that’s not something I would say, in terms of anything with Jewish or racist intent at all,” Trujillo told the Journal.
Toulouse Oliver maintains a lead in fundraising, having accrued more than $465,600 in her campaign war chest, while Trujillo has raised about $73,340.