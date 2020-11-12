New Mexico saw a slight increase in its unemployment rolls the week of Nov. 9, while Santa Fe County saw a decline.
According to statistics provided by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, the number of total claimants statewide grew by 225 to 106,124 — still over 10,000 fewer people collecting jobless benefits than in October. Meanwhile, Santa Fe County tallied 124 fewer people making claims, dropping to 7,921.
The self-employed, contractors and gig workers who qualify for benefits through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program saw 982 initial claims in New Mexico for the week ending Nov. 7, the first time that number has been under 1,000 since the program started April 26, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Nov. 9: 106,124 in New Mexico (7,921 in Santa Fe County)
Nov. 2: 105,899 (8,045)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Oct. 31: 8.54 percent, down 0.45 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, down 0.3 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
