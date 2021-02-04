Week-to-week unemployment numbers in Santa Fe and New Mexico remained largely unchanged for the last week of January, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County had 321 people file initial regular unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30, four fewer than the prior week. Santa Fe County had 7,289 residents on the unemployment rolls Feb. 1, an increase of 46 over the prior week, Workforce Solutions statistics show.
Statewide, 99,717 residents are receiving continuing unemployment insurance benefits, the second straight week the number has been below 100,000, a number unseen since early in the pandemic.
Although, unemployment numbers were lower in the weeks immediately following Christmas because federal CARES Act benefits expired Dec. 26, ceasing jobless benefits for many until the program was restored Jan. 6 in New Mexico.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March:
Jan. 23-28: 4,544 (1,034 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
Jan. 16-21: 4,608 (1,344)
Jan. 9-14: 6,402 (1,630)
Jan. 2-9: 11,514 (432)
Dec. 27-Jan. 2: 4,081 (temporarily discontinued)
Dec. 20-26: 3,587 (655)
Dec. 13-19: 4,802 (1,128)
Dec. 6- 12: 5,100 (1,321)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: 7,959 (1,631)
Nov. 22-28: 8,337 (1,398)
Nov. 15-21: 12,159 (1,622)
Nov. 8-14: 5,034 (1,010)
Nov. 1-7: 3,848 (985)
Oct. 25-31: 4,209 (1,122)
Oct. 18-24: 3,818 (1,191)
Oct. 11-17: 3,641 (1,138)
Oct. 4-10: 3,918 (965)
Sept. 27-Oct 3: 3,314 (1,224)
Sept. 20-26: 3,067 (1,279)
Sept. 13-19: 3,314 (1,374)
Sept. 6-12: 3,048 (1,270)
Aug. 30-Sept. 5: 3,357 (1,264)
Aug. 23-29: 3,410 (1,434)
Aug 16-22: 3,725 (1,547)
Aug. 9-15: 4,175 (1,626)
Aug. 2-8: 4,359 (1,576)
July 26-Aug. 1: 5,117 (2,631)
July 19-25: 6,402 (3,649)
July 12-18: 6,881 (3,270)
July 5-11: 5,758 (2,661)
June 28-July 4: 4,935 (2,527)
June 21-27: 4,435 (2,131)
June 14-20: 4,236 (2,059)
June 7-13: 4,536 (2,091)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 9,524 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Jan. 23: 5.39 percent, down 0.11 percentage point. National insured unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from prior week.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
