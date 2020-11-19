Even before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s shutdown kicked in, unemployment numbers kicked up for the week ending Nov. 14, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
Santa Fe County’s initial claims for jobless benefits rose from 203 the prior week to 317, the highest number since Aug. 8, according to Workforce Solutions.
The statewide initial claims leaped from 3,772 to 5,079, also the highest since Aug. 8.
As for total weekly claimants of benefits, that number edged up week to week both statewide and in Santa Fe County for the first time since July 27. The Santa Fe County figure inched up from 7,921 to 7,994 for the week ending Nov. 16, and the statewide number crept up from 106,124 to 106,901.
New Mexico and Santa Fe County weekly total claimants for unemployment benefits
Nov. 16: 106,901 in New Mexico (7,994 in Santa Fe County)
Nov. 9. 106,124 (7,921)
Nov. 2: 105,899 (8,045)
Oct. 26: 117,961 (9,119)
Oct. 19: 118,810 (9,231)
Oct. 12: 121,030 (9,431)
Oct. 5: 126,475 (9,838)
Sept. 28: 128,524 (10,044)
Sept. 21: 128,951 (10,160)
Sept. 14: 129,291 (10,281)
Sept. 7: 130,028 (10,389)
Aug. 31: 130,644 (10,478)
Aug. 24: 131,600 (10,644)
Aug. 17: 132,690 (10,907)
Aug. 10: 134,671 (11,188)
Aug. 3: 139,489 (11,728)
July 27: 142,535 (12,241)
July 20: 138,679 (12,075)
July 13: 137,529 (12,165)
July 6: 131,943 (11,823)
June 29: 131,755 (11,898)
June 22: 132,483 (11,961)
June 15: 155,067 (13,785)
June 8: 149,837 (13,435)
June 1: 143,250 (12,937)
May 25: 136,841 (12,423)
May 18: 129,153 (11,795)
May 11: 118,143 (10,830)
May 4: 103,086 (9,241)
Source: New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions
New Mexico unemployment rate on Nov. 7: change 8.01 percent, down 0.53 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, down 0.3 percentage point.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
