Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico crept up for the second week in a row, reaching 6,113 new claims for the week ending July 4, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report.
That runs counter to the national trend, which has seen decreases in new claims each week since April 4.
But New Mexico’s continued weekly benefit claims by those receiving unemployment benefits dipped under 100,000 for the first time since May 2 to 95,903. New Mexico had its highest number of people on the unemployment rolls May 23 with 108,714, according to Labor Department statistics from June 27.
The 11.94 percent unemployment rate in New Mexico for the week ending June 27 slipped below 12 percent for the first time since May 2.
Higher unemployment numbers could be on the horizon with the 14-day quarantine placed on visitors from out of state July 1 and new restaurant restrictions as coronavirus cases keep increasing.
New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8
June 28-July 4: 6,113 (2,691 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)
June 21-27: 5,083 (2,285)
June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)
June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)
May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)
May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)
May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)
May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)
May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)
April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)
April 19-25: 12,093 (66)
April 12-18: 13,621
April 5-11: 19,043
March 29-April 4: 26,132
March 22-28: 27,849
March 15-21: 18,105
March 8-14: 869
Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 186,179 plus 43,215 self-employed = 229,394.
New Mexico unemployment rate on June 27: 11.94 percent, down .59 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 12.4 percent.
Source: U.S. Department of Labor
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.