unemployment_claims0710-01.png

Initial regular unemployment claims in New Mexico crept up for the second week in a row, reaching 6,113 new claims for the week ending July 4, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly unemployment report.

That runs counter to the national trend, which has seen decreases in new claims each week since April 4.

But New Mexico’s continued weekly benefit claims by those receiving unemployment benefits dipped under 100,000 for the first time since May 2 to 95,903. New Mexico had its highest number of people on the unemployment rolls May 23 with 108,714, according to Labor Department statistics from June 27.

The 11.94 percent unemployment rate in New Mexico for the week ending June 27 slipped below 12 percent for the first time since May 2.

Higher unemployment numbers could be on the horizon with the 14-day quarantine placed on visitors from out of state July 1 and new restaurant restrictions as coronavirus cases keep increasing.

New Mexico weekly unemployment claims since March 8

June 28-July 4: 6,113 (2,691 self-employed federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance)

June 21-27: 5,083 (2,285)

June 14-20: 4,945 (2,184)

June 7-13: 5,111 (2,267)

May 31-June 6: 5,290 (2,327)

May 24-30: 6,672 (2,437)

May 17-23: 7,058 (3,141)

Online Now
Celebrate the Class of 2020

Submit online graduate profiles to share with family and friends free.

May 10-16: 7,356 (3,253)

May 3-9: 8,024 (4,714)

April 26-May 2: 13,675 (17,850)

April 19-25: 12,093 (66)

April 12-18: 13,621

April 5-11: 19,043

March 29-April 4: 26,132

March 22-28: 27,849

March 15-21: 18,105

March 8-14: 869

Total New Mexico unemployment claims filed since March 15: 186,179 plus 43,215 self-employed = 229,394.

New Mexico unemployment rate on June 27: 11.94 percent, down .59 percentage point. National unemployment rate was 12.4 percent.

Source: U.S. Department of Labor

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.